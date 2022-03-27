Irish's season slips away in final moments

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – North Carolina State's Raina Perez stole the ball from Dara Mabrey and stole an Elite Eight spot from Notre Dame.

With 18 seconds left in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and the fifth-seeded Irish leading the region's top seed by one, Mabrey tried to reverse directions away from Perez and into open space. Perez anticipated the move perfectly and darted behind Mabrey's back, swiping the ball away and racing in for an uncontested layup that gave the Wolfpack their first lead of the second half.

Fifteen seconds later, NC State had completed a 66-63 triumph, ending Notre Dame's season Saturday at Total Mortgage Arena.

“It was pretty silent after the game,” Irish guard Olivia Miles said. “We could have put ourselves in a much better situation to be up four, up six, instead of up one. ... It wasn't that play, and (Mabrey)can't take all the blame for that.”

Miles poured in 21 points, including 15 in the first half, and added six assists and six rebounds. Maddy Westbeld added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Irish, who saw their second season under coach Niele Ivey end with a 24-9 record.

Despite the loss, Ivey emphasized her pride in a team that went from missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021 to the program's 18th Sweet 16 appearance.

“We have come so far and the growth, the maturity of this team this entire season, the belief, the buy-in, I could not ask for a more special group,” said Ivey, whose son, Jaden Ivey, was eliminated from the men's NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 when Purdue lost to St. Peter's on Friday night. “I love them so much and I'm just so proud. But this is hard. It's going to take a long time to recover.”

Perez's steal and layup put the Wolfpack up 64-63. On its final possession, Notre Dame tried to get Sonia Citron going to the basket with a head of steam, but NC State defended it well, forcing Miles to improvise. The Wolfpack double-teamed her and she passed back to Westbeld for an open 3 from near the top of key, which missed wide left.

“Maddy had a great look,” Ivey said. “She's a great 3-point shooter. She was playing well. I thought it was going to go in.”

Notre Dame defeated NC State 69-66 during the regular season, but in the rematch the Wolfpack scored 22 points off 16 Irish turnovers. Perez notched four steals and added two free throws with 1.5 seconds left to provide the final margin.

“What can you say about Raina? I mean Beyonce is big, but Raina blows her away,” Wolfpack coach Wes Moore said.

Notre Dame led 38-30 at halftime after outscoring the Wolfpack 26-14 in the second quarter, a period that saw the Irish start with nine straight made field goals.

The Blue and Gold pushed their lead to as many as 10 with 2:18 left in the third quarter when Miles found Citron slicing to the rim for an old-fashioned 3-point play. NC State closed within two early in the fourth quarter, but a 6-0 Notre Dame run pushed the advantage to 59-51.

It was still a four-point Irish lead at 63-59 with 1:42 left after Miles went around a screen, cradled the ball in her right palm and scooped it in off the glass.

The Wolfpack scored the game's final seven points, starting when Kayla Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and laid the ball in with 1:23 to go. NC State grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and held a 13-4 advantage in second-chance points.

An Elissa Cunane free throw cut the Irish lead to 63-62, setting up Perez's winning steal and layup.

“(Mabrey) turned her back, the ball was still stuck on her hip, so I went for it,” Perez said.

Mabrey, who averaged 23.5 points in Notre Dame's two tournament wins, scored nine points, all in the first half.

