Good days lie ahead for Irish women

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Notre Dame women's basketball saw its season come to an end with a wrenching 66-63 loss to No. 1 seed NC State in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 on Saturday, a game the fifth-seeded Irish led until the final 15 seconds.

That defeat marked the conclusion of Year 2 in the coaching tenure of Niele Ivey, a season that saw the Irish improve from 10 wins to 24 and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. As Ivey sees it, even better days are on the horizon for the two-time national champions and she told her team so in the locker room after the loss to the Wolfpack.

“I (want) to celebrate and actually just to acknowledge where we are right now, acknowledge our growth, acknowledge how far we've come,” Ivey, 44, said. “I'm in Year 2. We didn't go to the tournament (in 2021). I didn't want my team to feel like this loss dictates who we are, because it doesn't.

“I wanted to stress that to them that I don't want them to feel that this is the end of the world. We have a bright future. I'm starting two freshmen and a sophomore ... and we have pretty much everyone back. I'm really excited, excited just to see who we are and what we're going to do in the future.”

The two freshmen (Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron) and the sophomore (Maddy Westbeld) in Notre Dame's lineup this season combined to start 82 games and were three of the team's four leading scorers.

Miles led the team with 13.7 points per game and shot 46% from the field, but it was her passing ability that made her a breakout star this season. The 5-foot-10 Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native dished 7.4 assists per contest, second in the nation, and was the driving force behind an offense that ranked 12th in the country in field goal percentage at 46%.

“She's different from everyone,” Ivey said of Miles. “She's special. She has a gift. She plays with a flair. She's always doing some type of NBA move, moves that you see Chris Paul or Ja Morant (do). ... I'm honestly really proud (of her) because I know it's very hard to lead a Power Five program and I know there's a weight that she had to carry all season. ... She did whatever she could, and I just love that she could show us her flair.”

Miles shined in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 14 points, 9.7 assists and notching a triple-double in a first-round win over Massachusetts. She poured in 21 points in the loss to the Wolfpack, including a Paul-like scoop shot with 1:42 left to put the Irish up 63-59.

“No one thought that we'd (get to the Sweet 16) coming from a team that did not make the tournament last year,” the goggle-wearing point guard said. “It's just incredible to see what we've done, and I'm sure we're going to remember this feeling like we remembered the feeling (of missing the tournament) last year and come back and go even farther.”

As Ivey noted, the Irish should have much the same team back for another run next season. Miles, Citron and Westbeld appear likely to be program fixtures for several years and the Irish are really only waiting on stay-or-go decisions from sharp-shooter Dara Mabrey and rim-protector Maya Dodson, who each have one year of eligibility remaining.

Guard KK Bransford, the No. 29 player in the 2022 recruiting class according to ESPN, will also join the roster next season. In just two years at the helm, Ivey has put her own stamp on the program following the retirement of legendary former coach Muffet McGraw.

“It's all about belief. It's all about buy-in, and it's about commitment, and I have that,” Ivey said of building the program. “I'm just happy that the transition (from McGraw) has happened so fast, because I know it normally doesn't. I was told, 'Oh, you're going to need 3-4 years.' Well, I needed one. ... I'm hoping that what we showed as a program attracts even more talented players to want to play for this family.”

dsinn@jg.net