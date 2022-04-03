Few old receivers on hand for Irish

SOUTH BEND – Heading into coach Marcus Freeman's first season leading Notre Dame, maybe no position on the roster is more in flux than wide receiver.

The Irish lost last season's top wideout Kevin Austin Jr. to the NFL and are missing starting slot receiver Avery Davis in spring practice as the captain recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in November. Then, barely more than a week into spring workouts, fifth-year senior wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He had surgery Friday. Wilkins is expected back for the start of the season, but Notre Dame is without two of its most experienced receivers for now.

In addition, the Irish are welcoming a new receivers coach, Chansi Stuckey, who was previously the receivers coach at Baylor. This spring, Stuckey is leading a group filled with talented-but-inexperienced youngsters, plus veterans Braden Lenzy and Matt Salerno, a former walk-on who returned punts last season.

“It's a lot of untapped potential,” Stuckey said Saturday, when asked what he's seen from the receivers during his first months with the Irish. “That's one of the big things that excites me. There are so many different skill sets, no one person is the same. When I recruit, I want to have a basketball team – people with different skills and qualities, and that's kind of what I have now. I have big guys, intermediate guys, small, quick guys.”

What Stuckey has most of, however, is youth. With Wilkins and Davis on the shelf, sophomores Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie and redshirt freshman Jayden Thomas are getting most of the reps next to fifth-year seniors Lenzy and Salerno.

Colzie also missed some spring practices with a concussion and is working to make up the reps he lost. Freeman, who did not rule out Notre Dame finding another receiver in the transfer portal, admitted the Irish will give the young receivers a lot of reps this spring and maybe into the fall.

“We don't have a lot of old guys,” Freeman said, jokingly.

One of the few the Irish do have available is Lenzy, a three-year contributor who has not yet put together a true breakout season. He caught 32 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, and the coaching staff believes he took a step forward over the winter. Stuckey said the former Oregon track star was “oozing with confidence,” which prompted Lenzy to lob a “Thank you Stuckey!” across the interview room.

“When you're younger, there's that transition from just being a dog in high school to having to critically think on each rep (in college) just to survive,” Lenzy said. “Once you get over that hump, you're just back in that phase where you're just playing ball. There isn't any thinking. I'm just out there playing football. That comes off as confidence.

“(I want to) play every game, start every game, be the most reliable receiver on the field at all times. If I can be those three, then I'll be very happy with whatever result I get.”

Lenzy has the most playing experience of any receiver, but it's in off-the-field settings where he gets to dispense wisdom. On the field, the Irish youngsters are prepared for almost anything, he says.

“It's more hands off,” Lenzy said. “They're ready. The coaches and (the older receivers) don't need to say much to them at all.”

