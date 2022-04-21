Irish quarterback to sit out Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday after suffering a non-football ankle injury while walking down the stairs Tuesday night, Irish coach Marcus Freeman announced Wednesday.

“(He) missed the bottom step, rolled his ankle,” Freeman said. “We had a quarterbacks meeting and he left the quarterbacks meeting and it happened the next 30 minutes. So, unfortunate accident.”

Buchner, who will be a sophomore in the fall, is in a battle with junior-to-be Drew Pyne for the team's starting quarterback spot, but most believe Buchner is the favorite. Freeman said the injury is not believed to be serious, though Buchner had a protective brace on his ankle Wednesday.

Pyne will play quarterback for both teams in the annual intra-squad scrimmage that concludes spring practice. Freshman Steve Angeli and redshirt freshman Ron Powlus III will also get snaps.

Also missing the Blue-Gold Game will be linebacker JD Bertrand, wide receivers Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins Jr., cornerback Cam Hart and center Jarrett Patterson.

Big Ten title game in Indy through '24

The Big Ten football championship game will be in Indianapolis for at least two more years, the conference announced. The title game, which has been held at Lucas Oil Stadium since its inception in 2011, will be located there in 2023 and 2024, as well.

The conference also announced the men's basketball tournament will be held in Chicago's United Center in 2023 and Minneapolis's Target Center in 2024 and the women will play at the Target Center in '23 and '24.

Indianapolis had hosted the men's tournament three years in a row and the women's tournament had been held there every year since 2016.

Illini big man will enter NBA Draft

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, a two-time All-American and two-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree who averaged 21 points and nearly 11 rebounds for the conference-champion Illini this season, announced he will enter the NBA Draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility.

The 7-foot Cockburn is not projected as a draft pick by most experts, but can improve his stock at the NBA Combine, May 16-22 in Chicago.

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, the AP National Player of the Year this season, announced he will return for another year with the Wildcats after averaging 17.4 points on 61% shooting and a national-best 15.2 rebounds this season.

Homestead grad honored

Trine's Evie Miller was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

The Homestead graduate set a Thunder record of 10:23.93 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech and won the 800 (2:11.57) and 1500 (4:27.69) at the Indiana Division III Championships.