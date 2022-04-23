The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, April 23, 2022

Player draft adding intrigue to Irish game

Picks livestreamed; Freeman wants competitive contest

DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

Notre Dame's annual spring intrasquad scrimmage, known as the Blue-Gold Game, is already different under new head coach Marcus Freeman.

To drum up interest in the game – and maybe conjure a little extra competitive fire in the players – Freeman and the Irish set up a player draft to split the team into Blue and Gold squads. Seniors were preassigned and then team coaches Al Washington (Blue) and Deland McCullough (Gold) picked their teams position by position, with plenty of input from the players, all livestreamed on social media. 

Former Irish and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis announced each pick.

“I've never been part of a spring game like this,” said Washington, Notre Dame's defensive line coach. “A lot of spring games are kind of business-like, glorified practices, but this definitely feels like a game, which is exciting. You work hard in the spring and have an end like this, it really propels you into the summertime.”

Freeman has made “good-on-good” competition an emphasis in his practices since taking over for Brian Kelly in December and the draft format – as opposed to coaches assigning teams behind closed doors – fits that theme.

“If I was a player and I wasn't (picked) No. 1, for example, I'd definitely be motivated to prove myself,” Washington said. “And that's what you want. That's part of coach Freeman's plan is to bring that enthusiasm out, guys bringing that competitive fire, that competitive spirit.”

McCullough, meanwhile, wore the Super Bowl ring he won with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 to the draft Thursday and sounded a confident note as the event concluded: 

“I feel sorry for the Blue squad,” said McCullough, the Irish running backs coach.

Here are the main story lines from the 91st edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will start at 1 p.m. today:

Pyne's time

Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne are in the midst of a competition for Notre Dame's starting quarterback job. Buchner is the presumptive favorite but will not play today after missing a step on the stairs Tuesday and twisting his ankle.

That means Pyne, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, will have the spotlight all to himself. The 6-foot New Canaan, Connecticut, native will play on both teams and will get a chance to make an impression on Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Pyne completed 15 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns last season. He did not play in the final seven games, all of which saw Buchner get at least a handful of snaps.

Now, for one day at least, Pyne is QB1.

One All-American to another

Notre Dame is losing All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, a projected first-round pick in next week's NFL draft. To replace him, the Irish brought in fellow All-American Brandon Joseph, a transfer from Northwestern.

This afternoon, Irish fans will be able to see Joseph in a Notre Dame uniform for the first time. The former Wildcat intercepted eight passes and broke up 13 over the last two seasons and totaled 125 tackles.

Running back battle

Notre Dame is looking for a new lead back after two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams departed for the NFL. Chris Tyree, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class, is the heir apparent and shined in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State with six catches for 115 yards out of the backfield.

Sophomore-to-be Logan Diggs flashed as a freshman with a combined 17 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks against Navy and Virginia. To add to the intrigue, Diggs was picked before Tyree in the draft.

dsinn@jg.net

91st Blue-Gold Game

When: 1 p.m. today

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

How to watch: Peacock

Rosters Blue Team Quarterbacks Drew Pyne Ron Powlus III Running backs Logan Diggs Audric Estime Chase Ketterer Sam Assaf Wide receivers Lorenzo Styles Jr. Deion Colzie Jack Polian Chase Dixon Matt Salerno Tight ends Mitchell Evans Davis Sherwood Barrett Liebentritt Andrew Yanoshak Offensive line (some will play for both teams) Blake Fisher Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic Quinn Murphy Brennan Wicks Josh Lugg Defensive line Rylie Mills Jacob Lacey Alex Ehrensberger Joshua Burnham Jason Onye Isaiah Foskey Linebackers Marist Liufau Jordan Botelho Junior Tuihalamaka Will Schweitzer Christian Opperman Cornerbacks Clarence Lewis Ryan Barnes Chance Tucker Jaden Simonson TaRiq Bracy Safeties Ramon Henderson Justin Walters Houston Griffith Eddie Scheidler Gold Team Quarterbacks Drew Pyne Steve Angeli Running backs Jadarian Price Chris Tyree Chris Velotta Wide receivers Jayden Thomas Braden Lenzy Conor Ratigan Griffin Eifert* Moses Rogers Henry Cook Tight ends Michael Mayer Kevin Bauman Charlie Selna Hakim Sanfo Offensive line (some will play for both teams) Zeke Correll Joe Alt Michael Carmody Rocco Spindler Caleb Johnson Defensive line Howard Cross III Gabriel Rubio Nana Osafo-Mensah Aiden Gobaira Osita Ekwonu Tyson Ford Justin Ademilola Linebackers Jack Kiser Prince Kollie Jaylen Sneed Nolan Ziegler Bo Bauer Colin Gutzmer Cornerbacks Jaden Mickey Philip Riley Jayden Bellamy Cam Hart Safeties Brandon Joseph Xavier Watts Marty Auer DJ Brown Mike Graves Out QB Tyler Buchner WR Avery Davis WR Joe Wilkins Jr. TE Cane Berrong C Jarrett Patterson OL Joey Tanona OL Billy Schrauth OL Pat Coogan DL Jayson Ademilola DL Aidan Keanaaina LB JD Bertrand CB Cam Hart *Bishop Dwenger graduate

