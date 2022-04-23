Player draft adding intrigue to Irish game

Notre Dame's annual spring intrasquad scrimmage, known as the Blue-Gold Game, is already different under new head coach Marcus Freeman.

To drum up interest in the game – and maybe conjure a little extra competitive fire in the players – Freeman and the Irish set up a player draft to split the team into Blue and Gold squads. Seniors were preassigned and then team coaches Al Washington (Blue) and Deland McCullough (Gold) picked their teams position by position, with plenty of input from the players, all livestreamed on social media.

Former Irish and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis announced each pick.

“I've never been part of a spring game like this,” said Washington, Notre Dame's defensive line coach. “A lot of spring games are kind of business-like, glorified practices, but this definitely feels like a game, which is exciting. You work hard in the spring and have an end like this, it really propels you into the summertime.”

Freeman has made “good-on-good” competition an emphasis in his practices since taking over for Brian Kelly in December and the draft format – as opposed to coaches assigning teams behind closed doors – fits that theme.

“If I was a player and I wasn't (picked) No. 1, for example, I'd definitely be motivated to prove myself,” Washington said. “And that's what you want. That's part of coach Freeman's plan is to bring that enthusiasm out, guys bringing that competitive fire, that competitive spirit.”

McCullough, meanwhile, wore the Super Bowl ring he won with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 to the draft Thursday and sounded a confident note as the event concluded:

“I feel sorry for the Blue squad,” said McCullough, the Irish running backs coach.

Here are the main story lines from the 91st edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will start at 1 p.m. today:

Pyne's time

Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne are in the midst of a competition for Notre Dame's starting quarterback job. Buchner is the presumptive favorite but will not play today after missing a step on the stairs Tuesday and twisting his ankle.

That means Pyne, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, will have the spotlight all to himself. The 6-foot New Canaan, Connecticut, native will play on both teams and will get a chance to make an impression on Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Pyne completed 15 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns last season. He did not play in the final seven games, all of which saw Buchner get at least a handful of snaps.

Now, for one day at least, Pyne is QB1.

One All-American to another

Notre Dame is losing All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, a projected first-round pick in next week's NFL draft. To replace him, the Irish brought in fellow All-American Brandon Joseph, a transfer from Northwestern.

This afternoon, Irish fans will be able to see Joseph in a Notre Dame uniform for the first time. The former Wildcat intercepted eight passes and broke up 13 over the last two seasons and totaled 125 tackles.

Running back battle

Notre Dame is looking for a new lead back after two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams departed for the NFL. Chris Tyree, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting class, is the heir apparent and shined in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State with six catches for 115 yards out of the backfield.

Sophomore-to-be Logan Diggs flashed as a freshman with a combined 17 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks against Navy and Virginia. To add to the intrigue, Diggs was picked before Tyree in the draft.

