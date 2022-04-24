Hamilton shows range to be 'best' NFL safety

No Notre Dame player has been picked in the top five of the NFL draft since quarterback Rick Mirer went No. 2 overall in 1993.

From the day he picked off three passes in his first fall camp practice with the Irish in August 2019, it became increasingly clear safety Kyle Hamilton was the kind of player who could end that drought.

The 2020 All-American entered the draft this year after three starring seasons in South Bend. He led the Irish to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and intercepted eight passes and broke up 16 more in 31 career games while adding 71/2 tackles for loss and one pick-six. He missed the last six games of last season with a knee injury suffered against USC, but a pre-draft MRI revealed no lasting damage from that injury and he entered the draft process projected as high as No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions.

“Going to Notre Dame still hasn't set in for me, so it'll probably set in; ... a long time from now, whenever I actually sit back and realize that I went through this whole process that I've been looking up to since I was 5 years old,” Hamilton said. “Going to the (scouting) combine, experiencing all this, going to the draft, getting drafted, it's something I've been dreaming of since I was 5 and to actually experience it and achieve your goals, it's really cool.”

One play from last season encompasses almost everything Hamilton brings to the table: instincts, reaction time, speed, athleticism and hands.

In the season opener against Florida State in Tallahassee, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton started on the right hash and ran nearly 40 yards on a diagonal to the opposite sideline to haul in a sprawling interception in front of what had, a moment earlier, looked like a wide-open receiver.

The play transformed a Notre Dame coverage bust into a turnover.

Hamilton picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for removing his helmet in celebration after the play, but then-Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was not bothered by the flag.

“There's only a few people that can make a kind of play like that with his length and his size,” Kelly said. “When you watch it again, I don't know how he got to the ball. I would have taken my helmet off too.”

Safeties are not usually among the top picks in the draft – the last one to go in the top 5 was Tennessee's Eric Berry at No. 5 in 2010 – but that might be changing. As faster tight ends like Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews increasingly become centerpieces of offensive game plans, NFL teams need players who are strong enough to match them physically and also quick enough to run with them up the seam.

The rangy, physical Hamilton embodies both of those characteristics.

“In a league where tight ends are faster and more sudden than ever and becoming the movable chess piece of a high-powered offense, Hamilton is a deterrent every defense needs but few are able to find,” ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates said.

There is only one factor truly holding back Hamilton's candidacy as a top-five pick: his 40-yard dash time. A stumble in his run at the combine left him with a time of a 4.59 seconds, 14th out of 15 safeties who participated in the event.

“I knew I didn't run well because my legs were not moving,” Hamilton said, laughing, during an episode of his podcast, “Inside the Garage.”

The Atlanta native decided to run again at Notre Dame's pro day in late March but only improved to 4.56. Those times have pushed him down expert draft boards somewhat in recent weeks, with some projections now listing him at No. 11 to the Washington Commanders.

Regardless of where he goes, Hamilton professed himself ready to prove he was the best player in the draft once he reaches the league.

“Of course I believe that,” he said. “I feel like everybody should believe that, whether you're predicted seventh round or first round. Without that mindset, you're not going to get very far. ... I've carried myself that way ever since I started playing sports. Just know you're the best, go compete like the best and show that you're the best.”

