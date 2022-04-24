QB's TD run excites spring game

SOUTH BEND – Spring football games are often somewhat mundane affairs. The fans are excited after months without seeing their team on the field, but the games often devolve into “glorified practices,” as Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington put it recently.

The 91st Blue-Gold Game was different. With an announced crowd of more than 33,000 in attendance and nearly 300 former Notre Dame players returning to Notre Dame Stadium, one of the newest Irish players provided a scintillating finish.

On the game's final play, with the Blue team leading 10-7, Gold team freshman quarterback Steve Angeli rolled left from the Blue 10-yard line with the clock ticking under five seconds. None of his receivers were open so Angeli broke for the goal line, stretching almost full length to touch the ball against the pylon with a pair of would-be tacklers bearing down on him. The clock hit zero as the ball made contact with the padded orange foam.

“I got the play, looked up at the clock, saw we had about nine seconds left and I was like 'We gotta get going,'” said Angeli, a four-star early enrollee from this year's recruiting class. “I took the snap, rolled out, saw the corners kept backing up, gave them a few pump fakes and they kept reacting and then I just went for the pylon.”

Angeli's touchdown capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive, gave the Gold team a 13-10 victory and set off a wild celebration on the sideline as the Gold players piled on top of one another. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who observed much of the game from the backfield, raised his arms in triumph. The moment featured exactly the type of enthusiasm and passion Freeman had hoped to rally around the game when he organized a player draft for the contest rather than simply assigning teams.

“Couldn't have scripted a better way to end than that last play,” Freeman said. “This group has a lot of momentum right now. We continue to form our identity. It's really good to finish that way. ... I was really pleased with today, but also the entirety of spring.”

Angeli's 10-yard touchdown sprint was his only run of the day, but he added to it with an 11-for-13 passing performance for 180 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass came on a 51-yard screen to running back Jadarian Price, a fellow freshman early enrollee, early in the third quarter.

Angeli delivered the screen to Price just before getting clobbered by freshman defensive lineman Joshua Burnham. Price grabbed it several yards behind the line of scrimmage and had lineman Zeke Correll sprinting in front of him as the lead blocker. He outran Ramon Henderson to the corner to bring Gold within 10-7.

“Just seeing Zeke and those guys, it was like, 'Man, open field,'” Price said. “Once I got in the end zone I really didn't know what to do, I was like, 'This really just happened.'”

Price finished with 116 total yards on 17 touches. Sophomore-to-be running back Audric Estime added 13 carries for 59 yards for Blue.

The youngsters stole the spotlight from quarterback Drew Pyne, who led both teams in the first half with projected starter Tyler Buchner out with an ankle injury. Pyne went 22 for 33 for 185 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and seemed out of sync with his receivers at times, though he did show off some arm strength. Linebackers Marist Liufau, who missed all of last season with a broken ankle, and Jordan Botelho each picked off Pyne.

Former Bishop Dwenger standout Griffin Eifert was open in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, but Angeli overthrew him.

Among those former Irish players who returned for the event were Homestead graduate and Super Bowl champion Ben Skowronek, Ian Book, Chase Claypool, Julian Love, Miles Boykin and newly minted College Football Hall of Famer Aaron Taylor.

Note: Notre Dame announced kickoff times for its home games during the upcoming season. The Irish will face Marshall (Sept. 10), California (Sept. 17), UNLV (Oct. 22) and Boston College (Nov. 19) at 2:30 p.m. and BYU (Oct. 8), Stanford (Oct. 15) and Clemson (Nov. 5) at 7:30 p.m.

