Ravens take Irish safety Hamilton at No. 14

In 1994, the San Francisco 49ers picked Notre Dame defensive tackle Bryant Young with the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft. Young enjoyed a career that will see him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton this year.

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping Kyle Hamilton enjoys a similar path. On Thursday, the Ravens made the Irish safety the 14th pick in the draft, making him the first Notre Dame defensive player drafted in the top 15 since Young. He became the 70th first-round pick out of Notre Dame, the fourth-most of any program.

“Baltimore's the spot,” Hamilton said. “Great defense, all around, for the past however many years. I'm excited to add to it. Let's win a Super Bowl ring.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton is Notre Dame's first opening-round pick since defensive tackle Jerry Tillery went to the Chargers in 2019. He is the highest selection for the Irish since offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey went sixth and ninth in 2018.

“Kyle Hamilton is a stud! He is a FOOTBALL player! Excited to have him,” Ravens All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell wrote on Twitter after the pick.

New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was in Las Vegas with Irish safeties coach Chris O'Leary to support Hamilton. Freeman was Hamilton's defensive coordinator last season.

“He's physically intimidating, he's tall and long and you really wonder: 'This guy's a safety? He looks linebacker,'” Freeman said. “I walked away early in practice one or two and said, 'OK, I get it. We've got a freak.' ... You've got a guy who can do it all. He can run, he can hit, he can tackle, he's really intelligent. He takes care of his body, he loves the game of football and he's a great young man. It's the whole package with him.”

Hamilton was an impact player for the Irish from the moment he stepped on campus in August 2019, earning Freshman All-American honors that fall. He was a consensus All-American after leading the Irish to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and although his final season in South Bend was cut short because of a knee injury, he still managed to intercept three passes and break up four in 61/2 games.

He was once projected as high as the No. 2 overall pick, but a 4.59-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine sent him further down most draft boards.

“I saw him live with my own eyes and no one outran him on the field,” Freeman said. “We used him in so many ways. I often said sometimes I thought I did him a disservice because he could do so many different things and we used him in so many different ways, I never put him in a position to continue to get better at (a specific) position, (a specific) part of football. He's a Swiss Army knife.”

“When he gets to the next level and he has an opportunity to truly play safety, he's going to thrive.”

Hamilton embraced Baltimore's rivalry with Pittsburgh (and former Notre Dame teammate Chase Claypool) immediately after getting picked, saying with a smile:

“I guess I hate the Steelers now.”

When Pittsburgh picked quarterback Kenny Pickett with its first-round selection, No. 20 overall, Hamilton joked:

“That's ironic. I hope I pick him.”

