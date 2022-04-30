IU, Purdue, Notre Dame players picked

Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue each had one player selected Saturday on the NFL Draft's final day.

The Hoosiers had a player picked for the ninth straight year – their longest streak since 1998 – when linebacker Micah McFadden, a 2020 All-American and three-time All-Big Ten performer, went in the fifth round, 146th overall, to the Giants. McFadden was the only Hoosier taken in the draft this year.

Eighteen picks later, the defending-champion Rams chose Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, the first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in 15 years for the Irish. The St. Louis native was a Rams fan when the team played in Missouri during his youth.

"Being with a program like the Rams, it's a dream come true," Williams said. "Could never have imagined it."

Williams will reunite with his former Irish teammate Ben Skowronek, a Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate, who plays wide receiver for the Rams.

Notre Dame had two players picked in the draft this year, giving them 522 all-time, the most of any program in college football.

On the third-to-last pick of the draft, No. 260 overall, the Chargers chose Purdue running back Zander Horvath, making him the first Boilers running back drafted since Edwin Watson went to the Packers in 1998.

Purdue had three players picked in the draft for the first time since 2008.

Once the draft ended, teams quickly began snapping up undrafted free agents. In the frenzy, the Colts signed former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, who threw for more than 3,100 yards and tossed 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his lone season with the Irish after transferring from Wisconsin.

Coan will get a chance to back up new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and will face competition from Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan.

Other notable undrafted free agent signings included: DL Kurt Hinish (Notre Dame, Texans), LB Drew White (Notre Dame, Commanders), WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame, Jaguars), DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Notre Dame, Raiders), DL/LB DaMarcus Mitchell (Purdue, Patriots), LB Jaylan Alexander (Purdue, Bears), WR Ty Fryfogle (Indiana, Cowboys), OL Caleb Jones (Indiana, Packers) and S Raheem Layne (Indiana, Chargers).