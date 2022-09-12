Notre Dame has a new starting quarterback.
Two games into Tyler Buchner's tenure as QB1 in South Bend, the sophomore suffered a severe sprain of the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder and will need surgery. He is out for about four months – likely the rest of the season.
In his place when the 0-2 Irish take on California next week at Notre Dame Stadium will be redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne, a former four-star recruit who has backed up three different starting quarterbacks over his three seasons with the Irish.
The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Pyne grew up a Notre Dame fan – he wears No. 10 because of former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn – and said last season he goes to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on a regular basis and sits in the church by himself, thinking about the week and what he needs to do to get prepared for the upcoming game. He can etch his name in Notre Dame lore if he can engineer a turnaround of what has the look of a lost season in South Bend after only two games.
Pyne has gotten high marks for his leadership in the locker room despite never having been the starting quarterback previously. Head coach Marcus Freeman is confident the New Canaan, Connecticut, native has the intangibles necessary to guide the Irish going forward.
"I remember that conversation in my office (when I told Pyne that Buchner would be the starter this year) and told him that we made a decision but I've never been a part of a program where you haven't used more than one quarterback," Freeman said. "You don't know when his time is going to come, but I knew it was going to come at some point. Here it is.
"He's always prepared like the starter. He's prepared like a pro. That's who Drew Pyne is and he went out (during practice Sunday) and Drew Pyne doesn't need to be any different than who he's always been, no matter if he was QB1 or QB2. He was a leader, he came out with great energy, just now he has to continue to put the execution elements to that persona that he has."
As far as physical attributes go, Pyne doesn't stand out in any one area. He's athletic, but not overly so; he has a decent arm, but not a cannon; he's accurate, but he's not going to complete 75% of his passes. Freeman insisted Pyne has the physical tools to succeed, but noted the coaching staff has plenty of responsibility for putting him in the right positions to do so.
"He's got a strong arm," the first-year coach said of Pyne. "I believe in that. Probably his best (attribute) is his decision making. That's what you got to hope out of your quarterback. Did he make the right decisions? Did they take care of the football? Did they make plays? I think he does make the right decisions and we have to put him in a position to make the right decisions. That's what I hope that we see out of Drew Pyne as we move forward. He makes the right decisions, takes care of the ball and then the third part will happen, the making the plays part."
Pyne has gotten significant, crunch-time snaps in three games in his college career. He was at his best against Wisconsin last season, when he went 6 for 8 for 81 yards and a clinching fourth-quarter touchdown in relief of an injured Jack Coan. The next week, against Cincinnati, he came on in place of an ineffective Coan in the second half against Cincinnati and led three drives into Bearcats territory, capping off two with touchdowns, but went just 9 for 22 for 143 yards and a score overall.
On Saturday, he finished off the loss to Marshall, throwing an interception on his second snap – to be fair, he came in completely cold off the bench when Buchner was injured – and then leading a touchdown drive on a short field in the final two minutes, going 3 for 6 for 20 yards and a score all told.
Those three games paint a picture of Pyne as a quarterback capable of big plays who is anything but a finished product. Here is what the Irish can expect with him behind center going forward:
Some downfield shots
Again, Pyne doesn't have the strongest arm, but he's willing to throw down the field when he has a favorable matchup, as seen on this touchdown pass to Braden Lenzy against Cincinnati.
Lenzy wasn't wide open on this play, but Cincinnati was in man coverage and Lenzy was running to the outside, so Pyne knew there wouldn't be any safety help. He threw it up and gave his receiver a chance to make a play. Buchner throws a pretty deep ball, but he hadn't been able to hit on many plays like this in the first two weeks of the season; he consistently overthrew his wideouts by a step or two. Pyne will take some shots and he might have a better chance of connecting than Buchner.
Throws on time over the middle
One of the more difficult throws for a quarterback to make is a timing route over the middle of the field. This is one of the strongest weapons in Pyne's arsenal; he has consistently been able to throw accurately on crossing routes and posts to a variety of receivers. Here's a touchdown to Kevin Austin Jr. against Wisconsin last season.
Notice, too, how Pyne looked to the left and then came back to the right to find Austin. The knock on Buchner the last couple of weeks (and going back to last season) has been his tendency to stare down receivers. Pyne doesn't do that on such a regular basis.
Here's another example of Pyne going over the middle for good measure. He does this a lot.
Michael Mayer as WR1
Notice who caught that last pass? It was the tight end Mayer, with whom Pyne had an instant connection last season. The two are classmates and the Irish did a lot to get Mayer open for quick passes from Pyne. Some of his best plays were three-step drops to the tight end.
That continued when Pyne entered the game for Buchner on Saturday. His interception on his second snap was a pass intended for Mayer on which Pyne did not see the linebacker sneaking underneath to pick it off. In fairness to Pyne, it was a poor play call, with three receivers to the near side, drawing far too many defenders into one area for the play to work. It was doomed from the start.
Later, Pyne and Mayer had a little bit more luck connecting. Take a look at how strong Mayer is at the catch point here. No wonder Pyne wants to get him the ball as much as possible.
Happy feet
One of the biggest concerns about Pyne's game is his performance when the pocket breaks down in front of him. He has a tendency to look down at the rush, taking his eyes off the receivers downfield and even away from any potential checkdown opportunities. The best quarterbacks can sense the rush coming and move their feet into open space, all while keeping their eyes on the play developing in front of them. Pyne isn't there yet and takes more sacks than he probably should because of it.
That type of play, where Pyne runs around looking for room, happened a couple of times against Marshall on Saturday. It will be up to Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to scheme up a series of quick throws so Pyne doesn't have to sit in the pocket, which is not his strong suit.
The good news? Notre Dame's pass-blocking this season has been pretty good (as opposed to its run-blocking, which has been very bad), so there's some hope Pyne won't face too many collapsing pockets.
The Bottomline
What isn't present among that package of highlights? Any zone-read quarterback keepers (or zone-reads of any kind). That was a key piece of the offense with Buchner running the show, but Pyne doesn't have any game experience with it. Freeman insisted the Irish will still run them and that Pyne is athletic enough to be a threat to keep the ball, but that is a believe-it-when-we-see-it proposition.
The basic expectations are that the Irish will lean on Mayer and Lorenzo Styles Jr. (replacing Austin as Pyne's favorite wideout target) in the pass game, make life as simple as possible for the new quarterback and try everything imaginable to develop a run game to take some pressure off Pyne's shoulders. Getting the ball in the hands of Chris Tyree, arguably Notre Dame's most explosive offensive player, who has been dramatically underutilized in the first two games, would not hurt, either.