Football sounds so simple through the eyes of Notre Dame’s All-American tight end, Michael Mayer. If, as expected, defenses often send two defenders to keep an eye on him this season, the former five-star recruit won’t be bothered.
“I’m still going to do my best to get open,” Mayer said. “If they want to put two people on me, I’m going to try to get open, (quarterback Tyler Buchner) is going to get me the ball. And if I’m not open, someone else is and Ty’s going to get them the ball. We’re going to keep doing that until we win the game and get out of there with a W.”
Mayer punctuated that explanation with a shrug, as if any other answer would be ridiculous. What, me worry?
That kind of serene confidence comes from a combination of talent and a track record the likes of which few active players in college football possess. Mayer, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior, tied for the team lead in catches (42) as a freshman in 2020 and one-upped that performance last year, hauling in 71 passes for 840 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns, setting Notre Dame tight end records in all three categories.
He surpassed Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert for most receiving yards in a season by a Notre Dame tight end and came within sight of Eifert’s records for career receptions and receiving yards that have stood for a decade.
With likely only one more season before he departs for the prof ranks – Mayer is the consensus pick to be the first tight end selected in the 2023 NFL draft – the native of Independence, Kentucky, is concerned little with records and focused on the only piece missing from his legacy with the Irish.
“As a team, undefeated season and national championship,” Mayer said of his goals for the season. “I think that’s agreed upon with every single person (in the program). Personally I’m just going to go try to play my best football. I know that sounds cliché. ... I’m not worried about any more records here. I’m not truly worried about the Mackey Award (for the best tight end in the country, after being a finalist last year). I want to win a national championship over that.”
The Irish will likely need Mayer to be even better than last season because their pass-catching corps is short on depth. Last season’s leading receiver, Kevin Austin Jr., left early for the NFL, and Notre Dame only brought in one wideout, Tobias Merriweather, in its 2022 recruiting class. To make matters worse, its most experienced player at the position, sixth-year senior slot receiver Avery Davis, suffered a torn ACL in fall camp and will miss the season.
The remaining receivers are talented – sophomore Lorenzo Styles Jr. in particular – but inexperienced, meaning Notre Dame could ask a lot from their most proven commodity in the pass game. That’s Mayer.
In preparation for his increased role, the 2019 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year spent several days this summer at Tight End University, a camp in Nashville, Tennessee, run by All-Pro NFL tight ends Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. Mayer was one of three collegiate tight ends to attend the event, along with Michigan’s Erick All and Alabama’s Cameron Latu.
“The first thing I knew when I got out of there was ‘Dang, I got to get better at some stuff,’ ” Mayer said. “These guys were getting out of their breaks faster than me, they were getting up to catch balls. I think that was one of the reasons I wanted to go. What do these guys do differently than I do? How do they get out of their breaks faster than I do?”
Mayer spent the rest of the summer working on those details with new Irish tight ends coach Gerad Parker, the former offensive coordinator at West Virginia, who took over for John McNulty, now the offensive coordinator at Boston College. Parker pushed Mayer in the offseason – Mayer calls him a “juice guy,” bringing energy to every meeting – constantly pressing his star to tighten up every aspect of his performance. He realizes there is pressure on Mayer but expects it won’t bother him.
“I really believe that he’ll do some things on the football field that get underplayed because it’s like, ‘Hey, it’s Michael Mayer,’ ” Parker said. “Well, there’s a lot of work that goes into doing what he does on the football field that I and the rest of the staff and his peers appreciate. … It’s not happening by mistake or by sheer talent. He has those things, but there’s also a really good plan for what he does.
“What better challenge than to make a great player an even better player?”
Mayer’s importance to the Irish was underscored Friday, when Notre Dame named him one of its six captains, along with Davis, Jarrett Patterson, Isaiah Foskey, Bo Bauer and J.D. Bertand. Mayer is the youngest player on the list.
Those who have watched him for three years are unsurprised.
“(Mayer)’s as special a kid as we’ve had,” said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who played with Eifert. “I’ve been a part of the program for 10 years, and there’s a certain upper, upper, upper echelon of players that’s probably five-deep, and he’s in there.
“That kid wants to be great every day, and he’s not secret about it.”