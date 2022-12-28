Tyler Buchner started the season as Notre Dame’s quarterback of the present and the future. A top-75 recruit out of La Jolla, California, who flashed potential as a true freshman in 2021, he seemed set to lead the Irish through the early years of the Marcus Freeman era.
Then came Buchner’s shoulder sprain in a Week 2 loss to Marshall, an injury that knocked him out for the rest of the regular season and elevated Drew Pyne to the starting quarterback spot. Pyne went 8-2 and threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.
With Buchner healthy again, it appeared he and Pyne would battle for the starting job again heading into Friday’s Gator Bowl against South Carolina. Instead, Pyne entered the transfer portal and committed to Arizona State. The Irish gave repetitions with the first-stringers to Buchner and true freshman Steve Angeli in the early days of bowl preparation, but Freeman announced Monday what most had already assumed: Notre Dame is planning for Buchner to be back behind center against the Gamecocks.
To hear the dual-threat standout tell it, he has returned from his injury with a new outlook.
“Things don’t always pan out the way you want them to in life in general, coach Freeman always talks about that,” Buchner said. “Things don’t always go the way you want, but there are still things you can learn from that. Sometimes the losses are the things you learn the most from. Maybe you needed one to help you in some way that a win or staying healthy wouldn’t have done for me. I’ve learned a lot of things along the way, personally and through football and I’m thankful for that.”
While most bowl games are glorified exhibitions, there will be pressure on Buchner to perform against the 20th-ranked Gamecocks. Freeman has publicly stated the No. 19 Irish are pursuing a quarterback in the transfer portal – his private declaration of that pursuit to Pyne was the driving force behind the redshirt sophomore’s decision to transfer – which means at minimum Buchner will have to defend his job this offseason. His performance in the bowl game could be an important data point.
Reports on Tuesday, including one in The Athletic, said Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman could wind up with the Irish after entering the transfer portal. Hartman broke the ACC record for career touchdown passes, 110, in a 27-17 victory Friday over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Buchner’s ability to make a statement with a strong Gator Bowl performance was not the biggest factor in his decision to play Friday, he said. He returned to some parts of practice in mid-November and once the doctors cleared him for contact, coaches told him it was up to him whether to play in the bowl game or focus on spring practice.
“There’s limited amounts of games you get in your entire life,” the quarterback said. “Obviously there’s always a chance of injury in football, that’s just a part of the game, everyone gets hurt, but you want to take every opportunity you can get to better at this game.”
Certainly the Irish are trying to make the chances of Buchner re-injuring his shoulder or suffering any new injury as small as possible. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner has spent pre-bowl prep in a no-contact red jersey, much as he did in fall camp.
“You’re going to get bumped enough,” Freeman said. “But we’re not going to live (the quarterbacks) up. There’s no way.”
Early in his collegiate career, Buchner has demonstrated a penchant for lowering his shoulder at the point of contact when he scrambles, battling for extra yards in a manner more reminiscent of a hard-charging running back than most other quarterbacks. There won’t be any of that in the bowl game, he said.
“The plan when I get in the game is for me to slide to protect myself, get out of bounds,” Buchner said.
If Buchner does get hurt again, or if he struggles in his return to the field, the Irish feel confident in Angeli’s ability to step in and do the job. The four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class has been Notre Dame’s backup since Buchner’s injury and has therefore been prepared to play every week rather than running the opponent’s offense with the scout team, as third-stringers typically do.
“He’s got a little bit of like a quiet swagger to him, like a confidence in which he plays,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of Angeli. “I think he’s pretty natural with movements, with how the ball comes out of his hand, he’s innately accurate.
“The skill set is ... it’s easy, it’s smooth. But then the personality of the kid, like there’s some confidence there when he steps on the field that he knows he can go make some plays and make some throws.”
Buchner went 28 of 50 through the air for 378 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in games against Marshall and Ohio State to start the season, adding 89 rushing yards on 20 carries and two scores on the ground. He showed nice touch on some deeper throws and picked up a series of first downs on zone-read plays, though he did throw into coverage on more than a few occasions. Notre Dame lost both of his starts, though his injury cost him a chance to lead a late comeback against the Thundering Herd.
Notre Dame coaches have seen a different Buchner since he returned to practice, in part, they believe, because he spent the time he was injured in the coaches box with Rees, acting as an extra set of eyes and helping the coordinator diagnose the defense before and after the play call.
“You just see the game from a different perspective,” Buchner said of his time in the box. “Listening to what the coaches are talking about during the game, having a different mindset toward the game in general, it certainly helped me become a smarter player.”
That new perspective seems to have paid off. On Dec. 12, one of Notre Dame’s first full practices after Pyne departed the team, Buchner had what Rees described as “one of the strongest practices he’s had in a couple years here.”
“I think there’s a really good grasp of the totality of what we’re trying to do offensively. I attribute some of that to him staying engaged throughout this whole 10-12 week process,” Rees said. “He’s been smooth. There hasn’t been a ton of issues, in terms of what we’re asking him to do. I’m proud of the way he stayed engaged and was able to hit the ground running.”