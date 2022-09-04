COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tyler Buchner’s first game as Notre Dame starting quarterback got off to the best start imaginable.
On Notre Dame’s first play of the season from scrimmage, against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the sophomore fired a 9-yard out route to Lorenzo Styles Jr., who Styles shook off a tackle and went 54 yards. Fifteen more yards were tacked on for Buckeye defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau hitting Buchner in the head as he released the ball.
The rest of Buchner’s night was less explosive but still promising against what looked like an outstanding defense. Though the No. 5 Irish lost 21-10, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner notched 195 total yards, led an 87-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, made several nice throws deep down the field and did not look intimidated on the biggest stage in college football so far this season.
“I’m pleased with him,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said of Buchner. “The biggest thing I’m pleased with is zero turnovers. He got hit a couple of times, he hurt his ankle a little bit, and he continued to be tough, continued to run the ball, continued to try to throw the ball where he wanted to throw it. He’s going to be a really good football player and a great leader for us moving forward.”
Buchner said the ankle injury he suffered did not bother him and he was healthy at the end of the game.
In the days leading up to his first start, Buchner admitted to being somewhat nervous – “I think that’s pretty normal, pretty human,” he said – but he never flinched against significant Buckeyes pressure, hanging in the pocket and delivering several passes just before taking big hits.
“At the end of the day, the field’s 53-by-120,” Buchner said, echoing a point Freeman made repeatedly during the week leading up to the game. “Luckily I have a great support staff around me. I have awesome teammates who played awesome tonight. Having the confidence that the guys around me are going to execute and do their job really helps.”
Much of Buchner’s success came in the first half. The quarterback completed his first eight passes and went 8 for 10 for 128 yards before halftime, when the Irish led 10-7.
In the second half, he had only two completions, though one was a 32-yard third-quarter pass to Braden Lenzy that was dropped in a tiny window over the top, arguably Buchner’s best throw of the night.
An offensive pass interference penalty stalled that drive, however, and by the time Notre Dame got the ball back, Ohio State had gone up two scores with less than five minutes left.
Buchner was sacked for an 11-yard loss on Notre Dame’s final offensive play of the night, sealing the Buckeyes’ victory.
“At the end of the day, it all comes down to the little things, the little details,” Buchner said. “We were taking care of the little things (in the first half). … The reason why it wasn’t clicking in the second half was because of those little things.”
Notre Dame’s receiving corps, which returns no one who had more than 350 receiving yards last season, was a question mark all offseason and remains so after the first game. The Irish had no receiver who caught more than one pass, though tight end Michael Mayer had five receptions for 32 yards.
Buchner missed one deep shot on which Styles broke open down the sideline, lofting the ball a step beyond the sophomore wideout’s desperation lunge. He also threw the ball up into coverage twice: one was knocked away and Mayer came down with the other for a 17-yard gain.