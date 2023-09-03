Tennessee State is not the best team Notre Dame will play this season. The Tigers, the first Football Championship Subdivision – formerly Division I-AA – opponent the Irish have ever faced, are likely a step below even Navy, ND’s season-opening opponent, in total talent.
Irish coach Marcus Freeman knew that going into Saturday and stressed the need for his team to play as well as it could rather than simply winning against the opponent in front of it.
“Whatever the score is going to be, if we do that, is going to be what the score is,” Freeman said. “It’s a personal challenge for us. This is about Notre Dame’s football program reaching its full potential on that Saturday. If it’s good enough to win, whatever the score was today, whatever it was last week (a 42-3 win over the Midshipmen), great.”
The 13th-ranked Irish (2-0) followed their coach’s directive, not only winning, but winning convincingly, 56-3, and outgaining the visiting Tigers by more than 400 yards.
The margin of victory gave Notre Dame an opportunity to get some of its backups and third-stringers in the game, but Freeman wanted his coaches to have a plan in place for those players, rather than just putting them on the field for mop-up snaps. The result was a game in which a different Irish player scored each of the team’s seven offensive touchdowns.
“If we have the opportunity to get some guys that don’t play in the game a chance to play, I want to make sure we give them a chance to succeed,” the second-year Irish coach said. “I was just hard on the coaches. … I thought they did a good job of doing that.”
The Irish demonstrated the depth of their offensive talent – four Notre Dame running backs crossed the goal line and 13 players caught at least one pass – just as the schedule is about to get much more difficult. After rolling over a pair of overmatched opponents to open the season, the Blue and Gold face their first Power Five foe next week in a road trip to North Carolina State (1-0).
Notre Dame has proved it will not play down to a lesser opponent; now it will have a chance to demonstrate how good it actually is.
Boilers: Growing pains in defeat
There is no shame in dropping a game to Fresno State, a near-annual 10-win team which is coming off a Mountain West title last season. But it was the way in which the Bulldogs thoroughly out-played Purdue in the second half of a 39-35 FSU victory at Ross-Ade Stadium that should set off some alarm bells about the first season of coach Ryan Walters’ tenure.
Saturday’s loss, which saw the Boilermakers get outgained by 124 yards and let a 28-17 second-half lead slip away, raises significant questions about how ready Purdue is to run Walters’ defensive system, a scheme that helped Walters create one of the most fearsome defenses in the country at perennial also-ran Illinois.
Illinois was anchored last season by three defensive backs who went in the first three rounds of the NFL draft in April, including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon at corner. Purdue doesn’t have that kind of talent, though freshman safety Dillon Thieneman seems to be a potential Sunday player after picking off a pass in spectacular fashion in his first career game. We’ll find out in the coming weeks whether it was inexperience in the system or lack of talent that caused the issues in the defense’s debut at Purdue.
“I felt like we were too passive at times,” said Walters, who will have to wait for next week’s matchup at Virginia Tech for another chance at his first victory. “I thought we were pressing as the game was tight, pressing to make plays.
“I thought we just played on our heels too much. We didn’t play with aggressive technique, in our man coverage especially. ... We’re not going to let one game define us. My confidence is not shaken.”
Hoosiers: Defense solid but not QBs
Indiana does not have a quarterback – at least, not yet.
After announcing during fall camp the Hoosiers had internally named a starter – the identity of which was of course not released to the public – coach Tom Allen backtracked Saturday after Brendan Sorsby started behind center but four-star Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson also played plenty of snaps in a 23-3 loss to Ohio State in Bloomington.
Allen said it had always been the plan to split reps for the first two games, with Sorsby starting against the Buckeyes and Jackson getting the first reps against Indiana State on Friday, then make a decision after that.
Neither quarterback looked strong against the Buckeyes – they went a combined 9 for 21 for 82 and no touchdowns. Indiana seems to know it has a pair of works-in-progress at the position as the Hoosiers ran a wide array of plays that echoed the ground-based triple-option attacks employed by Army and Navy. Those plays weren’t particularly successful: IU averaged 2.4 sack-adjusted yards per carry.
The lack of strong quarterback play was particularly frustrating for the Hoosiers because they seem to have an excellent defense. Led by Western Michigan defensive end transfer Andre Carter, the Hoosiers held Ohio State, considered likely to be one of the best offenses in the country, to just 380 total yards and the fewest points the Buckeyes have scored against IU since 1993.
That effort was wasted because the Hoosiers failed to reach the Buckeyes’ red zone on offense, and IU will waste a talented corps of running backs and receivers if it can’t get better QB play going forward. Already some of those skill players are frustrated. After a failed fourth-down conversion late against OSU, captain and top receiver Cam Camper slammed his helmet on the turf and went into a verbal outburst.
Asked about the incident after the game, Camper said he’d rather not talk about it.
Dexter Williams II, who showed promise at quarterback last year, seems closer than expected to returning from the gruesome knee injury he suffered against Purdue in November.
But unless he takes the field soon or Jackson or Sorsby shows significant improvement as they gain experience, Allen’s decision not to bring in a veteran quarterback from the transfer portal will look more and more like a season-defining error.
Cardinals: Bright spots against UK
Ball State lost to SEC foe Kentucky 44-14 in its season opener but can take some positives away from the game, including a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and the play of its three quarterbacks.
Texas State transfer Layne Hatcher started behind center for BSU and led a 13-play, 73-yard go-ahead touchdown drive near the end of the first period; freshman Kadin Semonza started the second half and went 15 of 21 for 165 yards and a touchdown; and gadget player Kiael Kelly mixed in and showed dual-threat ability.
Cardinals coach Mike Neu declined to name a starter for next week’s clash with defending two-time national champion Georgia.
“I wish I could sit here and tell you that right now,” he said. “The good thing is we don’t have to make that decision anytime soon.”