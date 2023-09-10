It was at some point during the two-hour weather delay early in the second quarter of Notre Dame’s game against North Carolina State on Saturday that the Irish decided they needed more food for their hungry players.
So a group of Notre Dame staffers went to the concession stands at Carter-Finley Stadium and bought hot dogs and bratwursts for the Irish to munch on as they waited to return to the field.
The 10th-ranked Blue and Gold ate their hot dogs, then returned to the field and beat N.C. State 45-24 to improve to 3-0. In the face of the difficulties created by not only the weather and the long delay but also by a determined Wolfpack team, Notre Dame showed the kind of resilience that was often not in evidence during coach Marcus Freeman’s first season in 2022.
Asked whether his team’s performance in its first Power Five matchup of the season changed his assessment of its ceiling, Freeman demurred.
“I don’t want to put a ceiling; I think we’re a good team,” Freeman said. “I think it’s high. … Today, you saw them; … face some adversity and be able to respond. That’s a part of a championship team. Right? It is never going to be perfect.
“The ability to respond, man, during tough times, it shows leadership and it shows truly the heart of this team.”
NC State coach Dave Doeren agreed.
”Gotta give Notre Dame credit,” the 11th-year Wolfpack leader said. “Every time we got in that game and made it a game within one possession, they responded and that’s what good teams do.”
Notre Dame is clearly a good team – the Irish have scored at least 40 points in their first three games for the first time since 1932, and quarterback Sam Hartman is No. 2 in the country in passer efficiency ratingbehind only reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams of Southern California.
It remains to be seen, however, whether the Irish are a great team. They struggled to run the ball against the Wolfpack outside a few big plays and got somewhat lucky that N.C. State receivers dropped a bevy of passes from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
But it’s difficult to be upset about a three-touchdown road win over a seemingly solid ACC team. The Irish now have only a game against Central Michigan to play before welcoming Ohio State to South Bend. Then we’ll see how good they really are.
Purdue’s Walters notches 1st win
Purdue endured a difficult start to the Ryan Walters era last week with a 39-35 home loss to Fresno State in their first game under the new coach.
After that performance, Walters wondered how his team would respond. He came away impressed.
“Anytime you have a new staff and there’s a lot of new faces in that locker room and you drop that opener, the thing that you worry about is the finger-pointing and the doubt and there was never an ounce of that,” Walters said.
The first-year coach felt his team had a good week of practice after the loss to the Bulldogs. It showed on the field against Virginia Tech as Purdue (1-1) handed its new coach his first victory, a 24-17 road win over the Hokies that was interrupted by a weather delay of close to five hours.
Walters spoke with his defense, which gave up 487 yards and a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes against Fresno State, about discipline all week. That message was tested with the weather delay, which saw the Boilermakers playing hangman and spades to pass the time.
After the stoppage, however, Purdue remained disciplined, using a stout defensive front to hold Virginia Tech to 11 total rushing yards, the fewest in program history on the road, and no points in the second half after the Hokies had scored 17 unanswered to knot the score near the end of the second quarter.
“It makes you want more,” Walters said of his first victory. “I’m just really proud of the guys. ... I thought they showed a lot of resiliency.”
Jackson makes his case for IU
Indiana’s offseason quarterback battle has dragged into the early parts of the regular season, with coach Tom Allen not seeing enough separation between redshirt freshmen Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby to make a definitive call before the campaign began.
After Indiana’s 41-7 win over Indiana State on Friday at Memorial Stadium, Allen likely has his answer.
Jackson led IU (1-1) on five touchdown drives against the Sycamores, including three in a row to start the game, and finished 18 of 21 for 236 passing yards, plus a 10-yard rushing score. Pro Football Focus gave him the fourth-highest grade of any quarterback in the country for his performance, a distinction he earned despite having his best throw, a 54-yard strike down the sideline to Cam Camper, nullified by an illegal-man-downfield penalty on an offensive line.
Sorsby played relatively well, leading two field goal drives and posting 136 total yards, but Jackson outshone him and should get the start in a matchup against Louisville next week that will be crucial for IU’s bowl hopes.
Allen said he and his staff will make a firm decision this week.
“You’ve gotta have a guy, I really do believe that,” the seventh-year coach said. “I think that’s important. We’ll make that decision.”
Ball State tested by No. 1 Georgia
For the second straight week, Ball State held its own for a quarter against one of the best teams in the country. The Cardinals (0-2) played a scoreless opening 15 minutes on the road against top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 45-3 triumph.
“We lost a game to a good football team,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “Proud of the way our football team started that game, fighting our tails off.”