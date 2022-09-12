SOUTH BEND – The day Marcus Freeman was introduced as Notre Dame head coach in December, he was asked for his thoughts on how close the Irish were to the program's long-awaited 12th national championship.
The first-time head coach didn't mince words:
"We're close," he said. "We're not there yet, but we're close. It can be done right away. We're not talking about a future, long-term plan."
That was before Freeman convinced veteran stars Jarrett Patterson, Isaiah Foskey and Justin and Jayson Ademilola to return for another season. It was before the energetic new staff Freeman assembled put together what looks to be an elite 2023 recruiting class over the summer. It was before the team led deep into the third quarter against No. 2 Ohio State on the road in primetime in this year's season-opener. All of that seemed to bolster Freeman's point. The Irish were close, surely they would be over the proverbial hump soon.
Or not.
On Saturday, the Blue and Gold suffered the program's worst defeat since its disastrous 4-8 2016 season, falling 26-21 at home to Marshall, last season's runner-up in the Conference USA East Division. Notre Dame didn't just lose; it got out-gained, out-muscled in the trenches and out-schemed on the perimeter. This was no fluke. Marshall was the better team.
National championship? After an 0-2 start, with games against BYU, USC and Clemson still to come, this Notre Dame team will be lucky to play in a bowl game if it can't do better than the performance it put on Saturday.
Freeman, who just hours earlier received a rousing standing ovation from the sellout crowd at Notre Dame Stadium when he was introduced as head coach for the first time before a home game, left the field Saturday looking somewhat dazed. He'll spend this week looking for answers.
It's clear now Freeman was wrong about his team's potential this season. The Irish have struggled to run the ball behind an offensive line that was supposed to be a team strength, they haven't been able to take the ball away on defense and now starting quarterback Tyler Buchner is likely out for the season with a shoulder injury, thrusting redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne into a starting role for the first time.
But none of those problems is Freeman's biggest concern right now. What the first-year head coach has to guard against is the splintering of his locker room. Patterson, Foskey and the Ademilola brothers put off NFL dreams to play for Freeman and make good on his shining words that day in December. They didn't come back for 6-6. After the loss to the Thundering Herd, an angry Patterson, a two-time captain, reportedly tried to leave the field without singing the Alma Mater with his team and had to be coaxed back.
Not sure I’ve ever seen a Notre Dame player more upset after a loss than captain Jarrett Patterson. Slammed his helmet into the ground as the game ended. Wanted to leave the field. Had to be pulled back for the alma mater. This is when he finally could leave. 1st one off. pic.twitter.com/WFEomQ9v5R— Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) September 10, 2022
Freeman's predecessor, Brian Kelly, faced similarly rough waters in his first season in South Bend after a 4-5 start which included losses to Navy and Tulsa. Crucially, however, Kelly had a track record of success at three previous stops that suggested he would figure it out. He eventually did and he became the all-time leader in wins in program history.
Freeman, who is now 0-3 in his head coaching career, has no such track record. The Irish thought they had a rising star in Freeman and tried to get in on the ground floor. Maybe they were right and the trajectory of the new coach's tenure will eventually resemble that of Kelly's, but there's nothing right now to suggest that besides the esteem in which his players hold him. Just three games into his tenure, Freeman faces a situation that has laid low far more experienced coaches than he.
"This is where we need our leadership the most," Freeman said Monday. "To me, the true culture of your program shows itself when things are hard. ... Everybody outside that locker room is feeding different things to you and that's where we have to be strong.
"Probably one of two things are being said to you: Either, 'You're doing your job and the rest of your teammates and coaches stink' or 'You stink, you all stink.' Neither of those things are really going to help us win."
We heard a lot about Notre Dame's program culture after Kelly bolted for LSU in November. Not to worry, the players assured, the culture was player-led, it did not come from Kelly, it would survive his departure. They told athletic director Jack Swarbrick all that was needed to maintain the culture was a coach who understood it and would foster it rather than try to change it; a coach like Freeman, for whom they publicly lobbied as Swarbrick was going through the search process.
The players got their wish (though Swarbrick insisted their advocacy did not have anything to do with his decision to hire Freeman). Now, they and Freeman have to find a way out of the hole into which they've dug themselves.
"This is how great teams are made," Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III said after the loss Saturday. "They pick up the pieces and put them back together. The whole thing Freeman told us, despite everything that happened was, you guys have to stay together. It’s Notre Dame, everybody’s going to say something because we lost. It’s an upset. It happens.
"But we gotta get our stuff together. Everybody from coaches to starters to scout-team linemen needs to get their stuff together, move on and fix this. Because we can, we know we can. We can be a great team.”
That's at least an encouraging signal the team won't entirely roll over and – with national championship hopes dashed – go through the motions for the next three months, but no one will really know how this group will respond until it takes the field this coming Saturday against Cal.
As Freeman has already demonstrated, words can only take a team so far.