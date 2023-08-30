SOUTH BEND – When Deion Colzie lined up out wide in the fourth quarter against Navy on Saturday, knowing the tunnel screen pass Notre Dame was about to run would come to him, the Irish receiver had one thought on his mind.
“Every time a play is designed to go to (me), my first initial reaction is, ‘touchdown,’ ” Colzie said. “You don’t think anything other than scoring a touchdown.”
The junior hauled in the pass from quarterback Sam Hartman at the line of scrimmage, sidestepped a cornerback as tight end Holden Staes threw a block, then ran through an arm tackle from a safety on the way to a 25-yard touchdown that completed the scoring for the Irish in the 42-3 win.
“We have this rule in the wideout room, we never let one guy tackle us,” Colzie said. “I knew it was only one guy stopping me from scoring a touchdown and I wouldn’t have heard the end of that if I let him tackle me, so I couldn’t let that happen.”
The touchdown was one of three passes Colzie caught in the game for a combined 45 yards. The two others went for first downs at key moments in the first half with the game still close. That performance was good enough to make the native of McDonough, Georgia, the top-rated receiver in the country last week, according to Pro Football Focus.
It was the type of outing Notre Dame is coming to expect from a receiver whose journey to the top of the depth chart was more winding than most.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Colzie was one of the big prizes in Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. But while other players from his class – Joe Alt, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Logan Diggs – stepped into starring roles for the Irish as soon as 2021 and several more – Blake Fisher, Tyler Buchner, Audric Estimé and Jayden Thomas – were key pieces last season, Colzie played 23 games his first two seasons and caught just 13 passes.
It was during that time that Colzie could have sulked, stopped working as hard or even transferred. Instead, he kept churning out productive days at practice and in workouts.
“I wouldn’t say there was any frustration,” he said. “Everyone has their own path. I felt like I wouldn’t be on that path for no reason, so I just put my head down and did the gritty work that no one sees and did the things that don’t really get talked about.”
Not that it was always easy to stay focused through those long days when the fruits of the labor seemed far in the distance.
“It’s a lot of déjà vu, all mixed up in my head,” Colzie said. “But those are the days I think about the most, the days where I felt like I could do more, but I wasn’t able to. … And eventually I came to the position I am now.”
The first breakthrough came in a three-catch, 75-yard performance against No. 5 USC in prime time last year. And his play against Navy – against which he played only seven snaps on offense – solidified him as a player on whom the Irish can count on the outside.
But even now, Colzie is putting in extra work. In addition to his offensive snaps, he was a key piece on Notre Dame’s special teams, a role he views as important as his position on offense.
Irish coach Marcus Freeman has noticed that commitment.
“Nobody comes to Notre Dame to be a special teamer,” Freeman said. “But you have to embrace that role. … Seven reps. And you truly took advantage of every single opportunity you’ve got. And the unselfishness and the execution he did on special teams, to me, I applaud him for it.”
Colzie does not plan to give up his special teams responsibilities even as he continues to grow into a go-to receiver for the Irish. And he plans to take further strides all season.
“As a competitor, you always know you want to do more and you can do more,” he said. “That’s something that drives me every day to come to work and to earn the trust of our quarterbacks and our coaching staff. I’m a competitor, and I can compete, and when my number’s called I will make the play.”
Notes: Freeman was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after leading the Irish to their win over the Midshipmen. It’s the first time he has won the award in his tenure with the Irish. … Backup defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio will miss “a couple of weeks” with a knee injury suffered against Navy.