It’s not easy being one of college football’s Power Five conferences these days. Sure, the money is better than it’s ever been – just ask the Big Ten, which is set to earn a billion dollars a year over the next seven years – but chaos is the order of the day.
Just take a look at what each of the quintet of leagues at the top of the sport is up to: The 108-year-old Pac-12 is all-but-defunct following the announced departures of USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in a 14-month span; the Big 12 is stronger than it was following the losses of Texas and Oklahoma in 2021, but with the additions of Utah and the two Arizona schools is now a formless glob, bereft of any regional identity; the Big Ten and the SEC are the top dogs, but are riddled with internal divisions as they add new teams and eye further expansion. Meanwhile, the ACC is locked in a TV contract with which few are happy through 2036 and league standard-bearer Florida State is beating its chest and demanding out.
And where’s Notre Dame amid all this dysfunction and upheaval? Where it always is: Standing alone, independent, proud of it and not going anywhere in a hurry.
For years, Notre Dame’s independence in football has been viewed in some corners as a stuffy relic of a bygone era.
“Why do the Irish think they’re special,” the refrain goes. “Why don’t they get with the times and join a conference?”
Notre Dame’s response has always been that it’s better alone. It can get everything a conference provides – a lucrative deal to put its games on TV, several high-profile matchups per season, a path to the national championship – and more all on its own. Even the scheduling problems which long represented the biggest headache caused by independence have been alleviated significantly since the Irish entered into a deal with the ACC to play a half-dozen games each year against opponents from that league.
And independence means the Irish don’t have to deal with ... all of this, everything that has gone on over the last two years starting with the departures of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC. As choppy seas have rocked college football, the Irish are on solid ground, a rare constant in a sport which has undergone multiple fundamental shifts within little more than two years.
Nor do the departures of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten or Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 make it any more likely that Notre Dame will have to give up its cherished independence immediately. The status quo is unchanged from last summer, when, following the Big Ten’s additions of USC and UCLA, Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick was bullish on Notre Dame’s outlook.
“I don’t know if we’re stronger, but it certainly has felt like a validation of our decision to be independent,” Swarbrick said. “I think all of this dynamic has just reinforced that a lot of decisions that have been made over the years have placed Notre Dame in a very good position. That’s my biggest takeaway.”
But what the most recent spate of realignment moves make clear is that Notre Dame’s time is coming. The collapse of the Pac-12 leaves only four power conferences and the Florida State-led acrimony infesting the ACC means that league could be on borrowed time, as well, TV contract or no TV contract.
All of that movement will throw the College Football Playoff format into flux as the 12-team CFP model set to be implemented in 2024 – which had already been the subject of years of bitter wrangling between the conference commissioners – is predicated on the existence of five power conferences and five lower-tier leagues. Already in the wake of the dissolution of the Pac-12, there have been rumblings from some of the conference commissioners about the need to re-think the new format, which calls for automatic bids for the top six conference champions.
”We do have changed circumstances,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday on the Paul Finebaum Show. “That can create the thought in my mind and in others of some level of adjustment to be made.”
Talk about changing the format will only intensify in the next year as the CFP prepares to negotiate a new TV contract after its current deal with ESPN expires at the end of 2025.
Independent Notre Dame is already at a slight disadvantage in the new Playoff format as the four first-round byes in the tournament are set to go the highest-ranked conference champions. Now, the remaining conference commissioners, especially Tony Petitti of the Big Ten, Notre Dame’s almost-certain destination if it were ever to give up independence, will be heavily incentivized to try to make the path to a national championship onerous for independent teams as a way of cajoling the Irish into joining a conference.
Swarbrick has maintained throughout the latest round of conference expansion that one of the necessities for the Irish if they are going to remain independent is “adequate access” to the College Football Playoff. It’s unclear how long that will continue to exist.
Eventually, as league consolidation continues, it appears as though Notre Dame will be faced with a choice: Join a league or get shut out of the national title picture. It will likely choose the latter and another century-old tradition in college football will come to an end.
For now, enjoy the independent Irish, a constant in a sport with fewer of them every day.
Dylan Sinn covers college sports for The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at dsinn@jg.net.