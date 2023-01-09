Notre Dame safety DJ Brown is returning for a sixth and final season with the Irish, he announced late Sunday.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Brown, who came to Notre Dame as a cornerback in the 2018 recruiting class, has played in 47 games over the last five years, making 11 starts, including 10 this year. The Annapolis, Maryland, native had 48 tackles and two pass breakups this season and was Notre Dame's best safety when former All-American Brandon Joseph was out with an ankle injury at the end of the season. He had four tackles and broke up a pass in the 45-38 Irish win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl.
Brown often played next to Kyle Hamilton in a three-safety rotation with Houston Griffith in 2021 and intercepted three passes that season. He has also significantly improved as a tackler as his career has gone on.
"I've learned a lot of tackling is confidence. I feel like I'm big enough, at 200 pounds. It wasn't a strength issue, but a confidence issue. I feel like I've gotten over that."
Brown is in line to start again next season with Griffith and Joseph departing for the NFL. He'll likely line up next to either Xavier Watts, the converted receiver on whom the Irish are very high, or Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper, whom Notre Dame probably brought in for veteran experience in case Watts isn't ready for a starring role. With Brown back, the Irish will have (including Thomas) five players in the defensive backfield with significant starting experience, adding in corners Cam Hart, Benjamin Morrison and Clarence Lewis. Throw Watts in the mix and Notre Dame has options on the back end defensively.