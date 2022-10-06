Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey has left the program and intends to transfer, he announced Thursday.
Lacey was one of the top reserves at the position for the Irish, playing behind starters Jayson Ademilola and Howard Cross III. He had five tackles, two for loss, and two sacks this season, all of which came in Notre Dame's 24-17 win over California on Sept. 17.
"First off, I would like to thank Coach (Marcus) Freeman and everyone at Notre Dame," Lacey said in a statement. "I truly believe Notre Dame is one of the best schools in the country and nothing will change my opinion on that. The memories, the wins and losses, the hardships, I wouldn't have wanted to do it anywhere else in the country. This place taught me humility, discipline and that excellence is needed on and off the field at all times.
"To my teammates, thank you, you have made this place special. Notre Dame is special, but it is the people who give shape to that. The blood sweat and tears we shed together will forever be a part of me. Thank you for the fun times and the tough times. Without them I wouldn't be who I am today.
"With that being said, after lots and lots of prayer, thought, and sorrow, I have decided to redshirt and enter the transfer portal."
Lacey's decision to leave the program now, after four games, means he can redshirt this season (four games is the maximum in which a player can play and still redshirt) and have two years of eligibility remaining at his new school.
Over parts of four seasons with the Irish, the 6-foot-1, 293-pound Lacey had 35 tackles, 6 1/2 for loss, 2 1/2 sacks and a pass breakup.
"Jacob Lacey was a great player and Lacey did a lot of great things for us, but it's a deep position," Freeman said of the defensive tackles room. "He made a decision that ultimately he felt was best for him and we respect that. We love Jacob. The best thing about it is he leaves here with a degree in his hand. That's what I want for these young men, is that if you decide to leave in hopes of going somewhere and playing more, don't waste this opportunity to earn a degree from this university. He got that."
With Lacey departing, Freeman said the Irish will likely give more snaps to redshirt freshman Gabriel Rubio, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, and Harvard transfer Chris Smith, an All-Ivy League performer last season. Another redshirt freshman, Jason Onye, will move up from scout team to provide depth.