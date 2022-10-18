Rocky Bleier won a national championship at Notre Dame. He won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But he says he played the greatest football game of his life when he was nine years old. That game was a 357-0 victory over a friend of his in which Bleier scored 51 touchdowns.
“There’s that little ingredient, a belief that you can achieve something and it has to start somewhere,” Bleier said. “Mine started playing (my next door neighbor). ... We played on his lawn, I had to go across the street. ... Just because he was five, doesn’t take away from that. He was a tough five.”
Bleier, 76, played for the Irish from 1965 to 1967 and was part of Notre Dame’s 1966 national championship team under coach Ara Parseghian. He went on to play 11 seasons for the Steelers as a running back. Following his first year in the NFL, he was drafted to into the Army to fight in the Vietnam War, where he was wounded in both legs and his right foot.
Today, Bleier will chart his journey through football, his recovery from his injury and the ingredients of a successful organization at the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s Luncheon Series at Ceruti’s in Fort Wayne.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $32 for NIBCC members and $40 for non-members and are still available for purchase at http://nibcc.org/page-18080.
Bleier will join a list of speakers in the series which includes Paralympian Melissa Stockwell, who lost her leg while serving in Iraq. Bleier is the first luncheon speaker since 2019, as the series was put on hold during the pandemic.
The NIBCC hosted a welcome event for Bleier on Monday at Summit Grill. Sporting a Super Bowl ring and his signature mustache, Bleier chatted with attendees as snow poured down outside.
The Appleton, Wisconsin, native was a captain for the Irish as a senior in 1967 and was selected by the Steelers in the 16th round of the 1968 draft, 417th overall.
“My thought process was, ‘Hey, there’s 17 rounds, at least I wasn’t the last round,’ ” Bleier said.
Following his rookie season, Bleier opened what he originally thought was fan mail to find a draft notice for the Army. For much of 1970, he was in Vietnam. In August, he was shot in the left thigh and on the same day suffered damage to his lower right leg and foot when a grenade exploded near him. Another soldier, of whom he never learned the identity, carried him to a helicopter to get him treatment.
Doctors told Bleier he would never play again because of the injuries to his foot, which included nerve damage, broken bones and caused him to lose feeling and movement in the extremity.
Bleier sat out the 1970 season as he recovered from his injuries, was on the Steelers’ developmental team in 1971, then played primarily special teams in 1972 and 1973 before enjoying a breakout season in 1974 in which he ran for 373 yards on 88 carries – after having only four carries in 1972 and 1973 combined – and scored two touchdowns.
In 1976, he gained 1,036 yards and joined Franco Harris (1,128 yards) as the second set of NFL backfield mates to each run for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Bleier’s journey back to the NFL was turned into a made-for-television movie in 1980. “Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story,” was based on his 1975 autobigrapy of the same name.
“When you’re a kid, you would fall down, you would scrape yourself, turn an ankle and it hurts and then you don’t do anything for a couple days, but then you’re back out screwing around again,” Bleier said. “In my mindset, I thought, OK, fine, I didn’t lose an arm, I didn’t lose a leg, I didn’t lose a foot. I’ve been hurt before. ... That was my mindset until somebody told me, ‘No.’”
The NIBCC is a military community organization. It runs the Military Support Fund, a nonprofit which helps those serving in northeast Indiana – or living in the area and serving elsewhere in Indiana – get emergency financial assistance.