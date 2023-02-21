Former Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker was officially announced as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator.
At a press conference introducing Parker on Monday, Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Parker’s willingness to take part in the interview of Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who was thought to be the favorite for the job, was a reflection of the new coordinator’s dedication to the program.
“He’s a person that put Notre Dame first,” Freeman said. “So, that shows you what type of teammate he is.”
Freeman reportedly planned to hire Ludwig, but concerns about his buyout from the Utes – in excess of $2 million – reportedly hampered the move and Ludwig remained at Utah.
Parker, 42, worked with Freeman at Purdue from 2013 to 2016, coaching tight ends and wide receivers while Freeman led the linebackers and eventually served as defensive coordinator.
Parker served as interim head coach for the Boilermakers after Darrell Hazell was fired in 2016, compiling an 0-6 record.
Freeman said his familiarity with Parker means he has a comfort level with the new coordinator, but he added Parker also checks all of the boxes he wanted from the coach who will run the Irish offense.
“I wanted to see on film a pro-style-type offense,” Freeman said. “What does that mean? It’s multiple, multiple formations, multiple personnel, pro-style type concepts in the pass game, multiple running schemes.
“But it is not just one thing that you’re looking for, right, it’s multiple different things that I feel will help our guys translate as they move forward to the NFL.”
Freeman saw that type of system from Parker during his years as offensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021.
The head coach has said repeatedly since he took over the program he wants the Irish to be led by the players in the trenches. Parker echoed that sentiment Monday.
“We want to be O-Line driven,” the new coordinator said. “And we’re gonna be built from inside out. With what we have returning up front, and with our running backs and tight ends to be able to control a box, that’s where it always has to start.
“We want to score more points than we did last year,” he added.