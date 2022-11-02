SOUTH BEND – When Isaiah Foskey records a sack – not a particularly rare occurrence as the defensive end has 23 of them in his Notre Dame career – he rarely rushes out of the backfield to perform a choreographed individual celebration.
Rather, he turns immediately back toward his Irish teammates and makes sure they know he appreciates their contributions to the highlight play.
“It’s not me just making the play,” Foskey said. “A lot of times, it’s (defensive tackle) Rylie (Mills) going up the middle and he flushes (the quarterback) out where I’m sitting there on the outside. I give a lot of props to my teammates. That’s why I’m not celebrating, trying to hype up the crowd, I go back to my teammates like, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ dap them up.
“It wasn’t me making a perfect move or anything.”
Foskey’s teammates have been getting even more plaudits from him than usual recently. Over the last two games, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior has piled up 4 1/2 sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, eight total tackles and he tacked on a pair of blocked punts on back-to-back possessions against UNLV.
The Irish captain was a Phil Steele Third-Team All-American last year, when his 10 sacks were fourth in Irish history for a season, so he’s had hot streaks before, but nothing like this.
“That’s what you expect out of Isaiah Foskey,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “Isaiah Foskey is a dominant football player. He just has to play that way. And it’s been good for him, been good for all of us to see him play that way the last few games.”
Foskey’s overpowering performances in wins over UNLV (in which he also had three sacks and a quarterback hurry) and Syracuse (2 1/2 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and a quarterback hurry) have propelled him into a tie for third in the country in sacks with 7 1/2.
His lofty perch in the sack rankings comes despite a start to the season which was, by Foskey’s prolific standards, somewhat quiet. He had just three sacks in his first six games and only a half sack over three games before the Irish faced UNLV.
Foskey could have jumped to the NFL after his junior season – the league had him graded as a second-round pick – but he wanted to drive his stock higher and returned to the Irish intent on showing professional scouts he was a capable run-stuffer in addition to his work as an edge rusher.
The Antioch, California, native’s lack of sacks early in the year could be attributed somewhat to his focus on stopping the run, he said, but he has gone back to his roots in recent weeks.
“Throughout this whole season, I was really trying to focus on run game, run game, run game, not as much working on the pass-rush game,” Foskey said. “Now, I have an equal balance of run-game and pass-game (work) in practice and off the field. That’s what really clicked for me to have everything start going.
“It feels good to get back there in the backfield again.”
Foskey’s play has also been helped, he and his coaches say, by some technical tweaks from the new Notre Dame defensive coaching staff, including defensive line coach Al Washington. Foskey has played more in a 3-point stance this season, the first time he has done so since high school after spending his first three years in South Bend as a stand-up “viper” who could either rush the quarterback or drop in coverage.
The change has helped him get lower and create leverage against opposing offensive linemen and it makes his first step longer and more explosive, he says.
“He’s better at the point of attack, for sure,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He’s gaining ground, what we call getting your second foot in the ground. It’s not easy when you’re trying to change habits, break habits or create better habits.
“As you get older, sometimes you have to retool it. He has done a great job trying to do that.”
Foskey’s explosion the last two weeks has accelerated his chase for Notre Dame’s all-time sack record. He is just 1 1/2 behind Justin Tuck’s record of 24 1/2. He could also get within striking distance of Tuck’s single-season record of 131/2, set in 2003, with a hot finish to the season.
Not that he cares.
“I didn’t even know how many sacks I had until people started tagging me in it (on Twitter) and started telling me,” Foskey said. “I really just go out there and play. I don’t really look at stats, I don’t really care about stats, I just try to go out there and get the win.”