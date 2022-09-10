SOUTH BEND – For the first time in the century-plus history of Notre Dame football, a new head coach has started his tenure 0-3.
The unlucky coach is Marcus Freeman, who suffered his third straight loss Saturday, when the No. 8 Irish, who entered the game as 20 1/2-point favorites, fell to visiting Marshall 26-21 at Notre Dame Stadium in front of an announced sellout crowd of 77,622. It was the first Irish loss against an unranked opponent since 2016, snapping a 42-game winning streak in such contests, the longest in the country.
“I wish there was one thing where if we did this, bam, it would happen in the game, but it’s really an evaluation of everything we’re doing,” Freeman said. “Schematically, personnel-wise, everything to look at it and say, ‘OK, how can we improve the next time we’re on the field?’
“It starts with me as the head coach and looking at myself and saying, ‘What do I have to do to help this football team win?’ ... The performance isn’t where it needs to be.”
The Irish are 0-2 for the first time since 2011 and also lost their home-opener for the first time since that season. They had won 30 of their previous 31 games at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame led 15-12 with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter when Marshall took over at its own 6-yard line. Just as Ohio State did in Week 1 against Notre Dame, the Thundering Herd marched 94 yards for a game-turning touchdown, converting third and 9 from their own 7-yard line and moving into the red zone on a 42-yard run from Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn, who slipped away from four would-be tacklers on the play.
On third and goal, quarterback Henry Colombi rolled left and found tight end Devin Marshall running a drag route in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown and a 19-15 lead.
“The biggest thing was a lack of tackling,” Freeman said of the 11-play drive. “There’s too many times, run or pass, where we didn’t get the ball-carrier down. You can’t let an offense drive 95 yards at any moment, but especially not when the game’s on the line and you’re up and you’re trying to put the game away. ... When it matters the most, we have to execute.”
Laborn ran 31 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Marshall out-rushed Notre Dame 219-130, successfully bouncing Laborn to daylight on the outside on numerous occasions. Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III, who had a team-high 11 tackles, said stopping such runs to the perimeter was a focus of Notre Dame’s defensive game-planning during the week.
“That’s what happens when you play good teams,” Cross said. “There’s a focus all week, we practice, I’m sure, harder than them, we practice harder than anybody. But it’s just what happens when you go against a good team. Any good team will find the openings they need to find.”
After its go-ahead drive, Marshall (2-0) immediately added on to its lead, as defensive back Steven Gilmore intercepted Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner and returned it 37 yards for a clinching touchdown.
Buchner went 18 of 32 for 201 yards and two interceptions and also ran 13 times for 44 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns, including a go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter that capped a 69-yard drive. On the last of his runs, late in the final period, the sophomore was pulled down from behind and hurt his shoulder. Freeman did not know the severity of the injury after the game, but backup Drew Pyne played Notre Dame’s final two series.
Pyne threw an interception in Marshall territory on the second snap he took, but Notre Dame blocked a punt to give him another chance and he hooked up with All-American tight end Michael Mayer for a 5-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to complete the scoring.
The Irish tried an onside kick with 14 seconds left, but the ball skittered into the hands of a member of the Marshall hands team, sealing the upset victory.
Mayer caught eight passes for 103 yards and the contested-catch touchdown in the final seconds. The junior captain insisted there is nothing missing from this Irish team compared to the others he’s played for and everyone in the locker room is focused on bouncing back from the 0-2 start.
“We’ve got a long season ahead, I think people know that,” said Mayer, who had his third career 100-yard performance Saturday. “We’re just going to get ready for Cal (next week). There’s nothing else we can do.
“I’m pretty frustrated today because we lost, but ... you really can’t sulk in these losses. We’re 0-2, yes, it’s horrible, of course it’s horrible, but we’re just going to prepare for the next team, try to execute the best we can execute and keep playing.”