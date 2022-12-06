In his first comments to the media ahead of Notre Dame's Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina, Irish coach Marcus Freeman provided some clarity on his team's quarterback situation, which had been muddied by the loss of Drew Pyne to the transfer portal.
“We still have three quarterbacks on the roster: You have Tyler Buchner, Steve Angeli, and Ron Powlus," Freeman said. "'All have been practicing the past two days that we practiced and could see any of the three play. They'll all be ready to play.”
Freeman emphasized the list of those who could play does include Buchner, the team's Week 1 starter at the position, who missed all but two games this year with a shoulder injury suffered against Marshall.
“Yeah, he is full go," Freeman said of the sophomore former top recruit.
Pyne stepped in for Buchner and led the Irish to an 8-2 record as the starter, including victories over North Carolina, BYU, Syracuse and Clemson. The redshirt sophomore, who grew up a Notre Dame fan and dreamed of playing quarterback for the Irish, entered the transfer portal after Freeman told him Notre Dame would look into bringing in a quarterback from the portal for next year, the coach said.
“Drew was tremendous," Freeman said. "You hate to see him leave and enter the portal, but as I told him in our meeting, what he has done for our program, the ability for him to step in at the end of Week 2 and throughout the season, he did a tremendous job.
"We had a conversation this week, myself and Drew, as well as many of the other players that we have on our team in terms of our intentions, my intentions into certain positions and I'm always looking for ways to enhance our roster. I always want to be up front and honest, and I was with Drew and told him that we would possibly look at taking a transfer quarterback. I did not want him to leave, but he made the decision to enter the portal, and I definitely respect his decision.”
Notre Dame still has Buchner on the roster for next year, as well as Angeli, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. The Irish have four-star recruit Kenny Minchey committed in the 2023 class and there are a bevy of quarterbacks with Power Five starting experience in the transfer portal already, including Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, NC State's Devin Leary, West Virginia's JT Daniels, Pittsburgh's Kedon Slovis and Texas's Hudson Card.
Freeman also discussed the state of Notre Dame's roster as the Irish prepare for their bowl game. Stars Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer, both of whom are very likely to depart for the NFL after this season, have not yet decided whether to play in the Gator Bowl, Freeman said, and he has encouraged them to take a few days to think through the decision.
“I met with both of them, and we had a plan to sit out some guys as recovery for these last two practices of development and trying to really focus on the younger guys and developing the younger guys on our team," Freeman said. "So I told both of those guys just to take the week and take a couple of days to really think about what they want to do for their future, and we will discuss it sometime this week. Probably early this week.”
"Early this week" could mean anything, but it seems as though decisions are coming for Mayer, Foskey and maybe others (Jarrett Patterson? Josh Lugg?) within likely the next 24-48 hours.