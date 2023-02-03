Tommy Rees has spent all but three of the last 13 seasons involved with Notre Dame, first as a player from 2010 to 2013, then as a member of the coaching staff from 2017 until this week.
Now, Rees, 30, who was the offensive coordinator for the Irish for the last three seasons and the team’s quarterbacks coach for the last six, is set to take on one of the most high-profile assistant coaching positions in college football: offensive coordinator under seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban at Alabama.
Rees’ departure was widely reported Friday afternoon, though the Crimson Tide has not officially announced it. He will replace Bill O’Brien, who held the job the last two seasons and took the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots on Jan. 26. Alabama sent a private plane to South Bend to pick up Rees for an interview Thursday.
Rees went 31-8 as the offensive play-caller at Notre Dame and helped the Irish to the 2020 College Football Playoff, where they lost 31-14 to Saban and the Tide.
Rees, together with offensive-minded head coach Brian Kelly, retooled Notre Dame’s offense in the middle of the season in 2021 to minimize the impact of a leaky offensive line and take advantage of quarterback Jack Coan’s ability to complete short, quick passes. The Irish won seven consecutive games after a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.
When Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU after that season, he reportedly tried to bring Rees with him, but the native of Lake Forest, Illinois, turned him down.
“This is where my heart is,” Rees told the Irish in a team meeting shortly after Kelly’s departure, before Notre Dame had officially hired Marcus Freeman as the new head coach. “My heart is with you guys. I care too much about this place.”
At the time, Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart pointed to Rees as someone who would fit as head coach.
”Freeman and Rees, both being coordinators, you can see automatically their connection with the players and connection with the coaching staff, everyone around them, the support staff,” Hart said on his “Inside the Garage” podcast. “It’s like night and day, it’s automatic. We couldn’t go wrong with either of those coaches, they’re both great leaders and very passionate about what they do and they put out great messages that us players take in and (internalize), are able to understand on a very young level, hip level, if that makes sense.”
In Rees’ one season working with Freeman, Notre Dame scored 31.8 points per game, 41st in the country, and gained 5.8 yards per play (44th) on the way to a 9-4 record and nine wins in its final 11 games. The Irish weathered the loss of starting quarterback Tyler Buchner in the second game of the season, and Rees helped backup Drew Pyne compile an 8-2 mark in Buchner’s place.
The Irish brought in former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, from the transfer portal in January. Hartman’s former Demon Deacons offensive coordinator, Warren Ruggiero, is among Notre Dame’s potential replacements for Rees.
Freeman must not only hire a new coordinator but also reassure committed offensive recruits in the 2024 class, including elite quarterback CJ Carr, whose primary recruiting contact with the Irish was Rees, to stick with Notre Dame.
Ball State selects new athletic director
Ball State announced Friday that Jeff Mitchell, former Southern Mississippi deputy athletic director, will be the Cardinals’ new athletic director. Mitchell will be formally introduced in Muncie on Monday.
Mitchell had been with the Golden Eagles since 2018 and was the school’s interim athletic director in 2018-19. During his tenure, he negotiated the university’s long-term, multimillion-dollar multimedia partnership with Learfield, among other accomplishments. He previously spent 12 years at Santa Clara, ending his tenure there as senior associate athletic director for external operations.
“Ball State’s reputation as a world-class institution devoted to immersive learning and comprehensive student success is reinforced through its athletic department,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I am impressed by the outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes who are consistently competing for conference championships and qualifying for NCAA tournaments while setting records both in competition and in the classroom. I look forward to building upon this tradition of excellence and also contributing to the vitality of the communities we serve.”
Mitchell replaces Ken Bothof, who held the position on an interim basis since former athletic director Beth Goetz stepped down in September to become the deputy athletic director and COO at Iowa.