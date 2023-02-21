On Feb. 10, then-Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker attended an Irish hockey game with his head coach, Marcus Freeman, and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, a candidate for Notre Dame's open coordinator position.
A week later, it was Parker being officially announced as the new Irish offensive play-caller. Freeman cited Parker's willingness to assist with the head coach's interview of Ludwig while desiring the position for himself as evidence of Parker's dedication to Notre Dame.
"That's his character, right? He probably did. I know we did," Freeman said, when asked whether Parker felt uncomfortable helping out with the coordinator search and attending the hockey game. "But he's a person that puts Notre Dame first. So, that shows you what type of teammate he is.
"He wanted the offensive coordinator position. I asked him, 'Hey, would you like to go to this hockey game with a guy we're bringing in to interview to be the OC?' (He said), 'Absolutely.' So, that to me speaks volumes about Gerad Parker more than anything else."
Parker, 42, was introduced as Irish offensive coordinator during a press conference Monday at which he and Freeman spoke extensively about the at-times-shambolic search and what to expect from the Irish offense with Parker running the show. Here's a look at what we learned.
Marcus Freeman really, really wants you to know he could have hired anyone
For several days, particularly in the wake of his appearance at the hockey game, it appeared for all the world Ludwig would be Notre Dame's next offensive coordinator. After Freeman's first choice, Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, turned down the Irish offer to remain at his alma mater, Ludwig would have been a solid pick, someone who has run the type of offense Freeman wants and has used it to beat up on USC for several years (including twice last season).
Instead, Ludwig left South Bend without a deal and when he got back to Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham reportedly convinced him to remain with the Utes. One of the reported reasons Notre Dame's momentum with Ludwig stalled was the coordinator's buyout with Utah – reportedly in excess of $2 million. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick sent an email to a large contingent of concerned fans who reached out to him about the issue – the national narrative in the days following Ludwig's decision to remain at Utah suggested the Irish are not willing to spend at the level necessary to field an elite team – and significantly downplayed the extent to which the buyout was an issue in hiring Ludwig.
"To the extent the buyout was an 'obstacle' in the case of one candidate, that was true of a brief period of time only because of conflicting information that had been provided to us regarding the amount and mechanics of the buyout," Swarbrick wrote. "However, it was an obstacle we knew could be quickly resolved."
Freeman spent a large portion of his opening statement Monday echoing Swarbrick's words and insisting he feels no constraints on his ability to hire the best staff for his program.
"At no time during this process did I not have the support of Jack Swarbrick and the administration," Freeman said. "I want to be very crystal clear about that. At no point during this process or since my time that I've been here do I not feel that I've had the support of our administration and Jack. He's offered to pay whatever buyout there's been.
"Any coordinator, position coach that has a buy out, we talk about those things. We discuss them. But that's not the reason why somebody didn't choose Notre Dame. Let's make sure we would get that out there. Two individuals decided that it was best for them to stay where they're at. And much credit to them. Congratulations. We found the guy I feel is the right guy for us."
Freeman decided he wanted Parker during Parker's interview
Freeman said he put Parker through a "long, tough" interview. At some point during that discussion, Freeman made up his mind Parker was going to be his choice.
"What he was able to display to me and where we're at currently as an offense, his understanding of the terminology, and our offensive philosophy in the past year, but also the vision for how he can enhance it with what he's done and what he believes it takes to be successful as an offensive coordinator, it was halfway through the interview and my mind was made up," Freeman said.
"I said, 'This is our next offensive coordinator,' but I wanted to take some time and really sleep on it and think about it and not make an emotional decision. And I woke up in the morning, I remember I called Jack and I said, 'I think we found our next offensive coordinator.'"
Freeman and Parker share a vision for the offense
When he set out to hire an offensive coordinator, Freeman had an idea in his mind of what he wants the Irish offense to look like. He decided Kansas State and Utah were two of the best examples of it and once those coordinators said no he looked closer to home. The offense will be run-based and pro-style with a variety of formations and personnel out of which the Irish can run. It's predicated on preparing the players for the NFL, but not at the expense of creating a winning product while they're in college.
"I want to be able to run the ball," Freeman said. "This is not going to be a pass-first offense, but it really creates opportunities to have success in the pass game because your ability to be able to run the ball, and all those things go together for complementary football. And you can look at statistics, you can look at any numbers you want.
"But to me, from my defensive background, the ability to play complementary football and to have an offense that doesn't always have to go 1,000 miles an hour, but also doesn't have to huddle every single snap is really what it takes to me to have a successful program and a successful team on both sides of the ball."
To be clear, he said, this will be Parker's offense. It just so happens Parker's offense is what Freeman wants and it builds on what the Irish were doing last year and in previous seasons under former coordinator Tommy Rees and former head coach Brian Kelly. There will not need to be an entire overhaul of what Notre Dame is doing in the scouting and recruiting departments to implement the best version of Parker's system, Freeman says.
"I'm not hiring Gerad Parker to run Tommy Rees' offense or anybody else's offense," the second-year coach said. "I'm hiring Gerad Parker to implement his offense.
"You bring somebody in here that wants to start from ground zero and label things differently, now it takes time for our kids to learn what they want. So, the ability for him to say, 'Here's what our kids know. Here's exactly what they know. Here's what they understand. Here's where we can enhance and progress.' That's why I hired him."
When Parker got his turn at the podium Monday, he certainly sounded simpatico with Freeman's philosophy.
"We want to be built O-Line driven," Parker said. "And we're gonna be built from inside out. With what we have returning up front, and with our running backs and tight ends to be able to control a box, that's where it always has to start. While we continue to find ways to attack people on the perimeter or deal with hat counts when they may be outnumbered, so to speak, of course we will."
"We want to score more points than we did last year," he added.
Parker has called plays before
Parker was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. In that time, he and head coach Neal Brown split play-calling duties for offenses which ranked in the 90s nationally (out of 130 FBS teams) in yards per play.
Parker elaborated on his play-calling experience Monday, explaining it was mostly limited to calling some red-zone snaps in his first season before progressing to calling some full games in his second campaign. He did not elaborate on which games he called, making it somewhat difficult to get a handle on his style. He said he was involved in every aspect of the weekly gameplan for the offense from the time of his arrival.
Parker knows Job No. 1
Parker's first task as offensive coordinator is to put marquee transfer portal addition Sam Hartman, a former Wake Forest quarterback, at ease. Hartman, the ACC's all-time leader in touchdown passes, committed to play for the Irish when Rees was the offensive coordinator and likely has little to no experience with Parker.
By NCAA rule, Hartman is not allowed to officially enter the transfer portal again until April 15, a week before the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game. That means Parker has a handful of spring practices to reassure Hartman the new coordinator's offense will still offer the quarterback the ability to burnish his NFL credentials, which was the reported reason for Hartman choosing the Irish in the first place. If Parker can't make that case effectively, Rees and Alabama will likely be circling. The Crimson Tide don't yet have a sure-fire replacement for outgoing Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Parker seems to understand that urgency.
"My understanding of the question about Sam because of the nature of him coming here and him getting here, it was a big move," the new coordinator said. "But he is driven by ball and driven to get better and came here to have success here at Notre Dame. So there's been communication with all of (the offensive players), but especially with him, and to obviously sit down and talk to him about the direction of the offense, to maybe ease some anxieties because with change comes a lot of thoughts and things that you want to get addressed."
The big question
The interviews with Freeman and Parker illuminated plenty about Parker's hire and the future of the Irish offense. But there is one pressing question which remains unanswered: Once Klein and Ludwig turned down Notre Dame, how did Parker come to be the next choice? If there were any other candidates interviewed in the interim, Freeman did not mention them. Was Parker genuinely the third choice? Was there no one with a longer track record of success outside of Ludwig and Klein who could have checked the boxes on Freeman's list? In essence, did Freeman settle for someone with whom he is personally comfortable, rather than getting the best available candidate? Freeman certainly wasn't elaborating on those questions; he had his man and that was that, he said.
Would Notre Dame have been better off doing a longer search after its first two choices did not pan out? If Hartman transfers or Parker's offense struggles next season, it will be fair to ask that question.