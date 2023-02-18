Notre Dame made official late Friday what had been reported for several days previously: Irish tight ends coach Gerad Parker has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
“I am excited to announce Gerad as our new offensive coordinator,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “I know firsthand the person, teacher, recruiter and innovative football mind he is. I look forward to watching our offense flourish under Gerad’s leadership and direction.”
Parker will address the media for the first time as OC on Monday. He will likely field questions about Notre Dame's search for someone to fill this position, which started out with Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein turning down the Irish to remain at his alma mater and then took a shambolic turn with a failed pursuit of Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig before settling on Parker, an internal candidate with two years of less-than-stellar experience as a coordinator.
For more on Irish Insights' position on Parker's hire and where the Irish go from here, click here. Suffice to say, Parker has been handed the keys to an offense which should be nothing short of excellent in 2023 and, in the right hands, could be elite. The quarterback, Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, was one of the most prolific in the country over the last three seasons; the offensive line features an All-American and potential future first-round pick at left tackle in Joe Alt and several other extremely solid, experienced players; running back was as deep and productive as any position on the offense last season and has everyone back and the Irish added three four-star wide receivers plus a productive graduate student from the transfer portal (former Virginia Tech standout Kaleb Smith) to plug their deficiency there. Yes, all-everything Michael Mayer is gone at tight end, but Mitch Evans, Kevin Bauman, Eli Raridon and Holden Staes comprise a talented, if unproven, group there, as well. This team should score points and be able to control the ball. Can Parker make it so? That remains to be seen.
His first order of business as coordinator will be helping Freeman find a suitable candidate to replace Harry Hiestand as the offensive line coach. Hiestand, who announced his retirement last Sunday was arguably the best OL coach in the country and finding someone close to his level won't be easy. But Freeman has been adamant he wants to have a trench-driven program, so nailing this hire is essential, especially after the Irish publicly whiffed on multiple coordinator candidates.