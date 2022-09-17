SOUTH BEND – Anyone expecting a super-motivated Notre Dame team to come out and get off to a flying start against Cal following an 0-2 start to the season was severely disappointed this afternoon.
The Irish offense got the ball first and quarterback Drew Pyne, making his first career start, missed a wide-open receiver on a 4-yard out on the first play from scrimmage. It went on like that for the new-look Irish attack, which did not pick up a first down on its first five possessions, gained only 118 yards in the first half and is responsible for the lion's share of the blame as to why the Irish are down 10-7 at halftime to the Golden Bears.
Notre Dame came in with a pretty clear gameplan to give Pyne some easy completions to get him into a rhythm. Pyne made that difficult by missing a couple of wide-open short passes in the early going. A 1-yard out to Michael Mayer that should have picked up a decent chunk of yardage was well wide for an incompletion and Pyne later missed a wide-open Mayer up the seam for what could've been a 25-yard gain. When the backup-turned-starting quarterback finally threw an accurate ball, it went directly through the hands of Lorenzo Styles Jr., negating what should have been a first down.
An enormous Bronx cheer rippled through Notre Dame Stadium when the Irish finally picked up their initial first down, more than 16 minutes into the game.
In the first half, Pyne went 7 for 12 for 57 yards and added one 13-yard run. He also fumbled a snap that set Cal up for the first points of the game after the defense had gotten four consecutive stops (three punts and a missed field goal) to open the game. To add insult to injury, the Irish were called for four false start penalties, including two in a row in the second quarter, drawing loud boos from the crowd. All of the talk we heard all week about Pyne being ready for this moment appears to have been just that: talk.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was not happy with Pyne's early performance.
One feature of the Irish offense in the first two weeks that was mostly eliminated with Pyne behind center rather than Tyler Buchner was the zone-read. Notre Dame had some interesting designs on such plays with Buchner at the helm, but ran just one with Pyne at quarterback, which saw Pyne keep the ball and get strung out on his way to the sideline for a 1-yard loss.
Notre Dame has had some space in the run game – more than in the first two weeks of the season, at least – but there still hasn't been a ton of room to maneuver. The limited success the Irish have had has come when they get the ball on the perimeter and let a playmaker make a play. After two weeks of failing to feature him, Notre Dame turned much of the offense over to running back Chris Tyree in the first half, giving him 12 touches. Tyree delivered, running nine times for 33 tough yards and also catching three passes for 35 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass on an angle route, similar to the one he hauled in for a score during the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in January.
Notre Dame's defense was better than the offense, but not by a wide margin. The Irish defensive line, which was supposed to be a team strength but had struggled in the opening weeks of the season, got going in a big way, pressuring quarterback Jack Plummer, a Purdue transfer repeatedly. The problem was it struggled to get Plummer on the ground once the pressure arrived. Three times, Plummer wiggled away from what looked like sure sacks, including for a 21-yard gain on third-and-12 on a drive that ended in a Cal field goal. The Irish have had problems tackling all season and they did not improve much today.
Notre Dame actually got some assistance from Cal when the Golden Bears had the ball. On the visitors' first drive, an Irish miscommunication left linebacker JD Bertrand matchup up one-on-one on the outside with a Cal running back and only a poor throw from Plummer prevented a touchdown. The Bears are not particularly strong on offense, but they have moved the ball a little bit today.
The bottom line is Notre Dame is not a particularly good football team right now. Outside of the defensive line, there isn't a position group that is consistently winning its matchups and that's coming against a lower-tier Pac-12 team. The offense seemed to wake up a little toward the end of the half, but it's going to need a lot more than a few gadget plays to Tyree to move the ball consistently.