SOUTH BEND – Marshall is better than Notre Dame.
Or at least it appeared so during the first half today. After spending all week talking about enhancing its preparation following a season-opening loss to Ohio State and maintaining the intensity that led up to the matchup against the Buckeyes, the Thundering Herd pushed the Irish around for most of the first 30 minutes. At the half, the visitors are within striking distance of pulling a significant upset, leading 9-7. Marshall outgained Notre Dame 194-158 in the half (105-46 in the first quarter) despite the Irish getting the ball first.
It's hard to find positives from the first-half performance for Notre Dame. It couldn't run the ball traditionally (10 running back carries for just 18 yards), it struggled to stop Marshall's creative offense and it was unable to capitalize on its biggest defensive play of the half – a Brandon Joseph run stuff on fourth-and-1 at midfield – immediately going three-and-out and giving the ball right back. Quarterback Tyler Buchner had a decent amount of time to throw and made a couple of nice passes, but he was unable to hit any of the deep shots the Irish set up – he overthrew what should have been a touchdown to a wide-open Braden Lenzy on one of the last plays before the half – and committed his first turnover of the year, throwing an ill-advised out route that was intercepted. Notre Dame surpassed expectations against the Buckeyes in Week 1, but have not played nearly to the level anyone expected today. The boisterous contingent of Marshall fans in one corner of the stadium has made its presence known and has had plenty about which to cheer.
Notre Dame's offense was clearly designed to be more aggressive today. After trying to control the clock against Ohio State, the Irish opened up the playbook and got the game started with a few nice gains for receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. But the gameplan was derailed because all attempts to establish the run went for naught. The Irish struggled to run the ball against Ohio State, but there were at least a few decent gains. Today, however, there was almost nothing doing. Audric Estime once again had the most carries with five and Logan Diggs was next with three (Chris Tyree had one), but neither of them could get the Irish untracked. Notre Dame's best run play was a reverse to Styles for a 22-yard gain, but that was erased immediately by Buchner's interception. The best offense for the Irish has been Buchner in the run game. He has several nice gains, including a 1-yard touchdown, on zone-read keepers to the outside and the Irish scoring drive was keyed by such plays. Buchner's willingness to absorb hits and give as good as he gets continues to be impressive; his next slide will be his first. Marshall was selling out to stop Notre Dame's running backs in the first half, which meant Buchner had some room to run if he kept the ball. It's possible that plan will change in the second half, which could open up space for Estime, Diggs et al.
The line was generally good in pass blocking (the one sack Buchner took came in large part because Diggs whiffed on a blitz pickup), but the quarterback held the ball too long on a few occasions (including one when tight end Michael Mayer was wide open for what could have been a touchdown, but Buchner was hit as he threw late). Buchner has decent touch on the ball on deep shots, but hasn't connected on any of them and has been just a foot or so off on a number of occasions. The offense overall often looked disjointed and punchless, bringing out some boos from the Irish faithful in the second quarter, but quieted some of the murmurs with a nice touchdown drive to take the lead late in the second quarter.
On defense, the Irish were somewhat boom or bust. They made some nice plays in the backfield (Joseph's stuff chief among them), but Marshall came out with a great gameplan, mixing runs for 3-5 yards and quick passes into space on the outside to keep the chains moving. The Herd haven't hit a ton of chunk plays, but they've kept the Irish defense from getting settled in and took the lead with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that didn't seem particularly arduous. This team gained 614 yards in Week 1 against Norfolk State and while Notre Dame isn't Norfolk State, the Herd is clearly well-coached and came in believing it could move the ball. It has done so.
Marcus Freeman got a huge ovation prior to the game when he was introduced as Irish head coach for the first time at a home game. Those cheers likely won't be as loud next week unless Notre Dame plays a whale of a second half.