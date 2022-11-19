SOUTH BEND – So much for Notre Dame's habit of playing down to its opponent.
From the moment Irish running back Logan Diggs sprinted 51 yards on the game's first play from scrimmage, Notre Dame had control of its Senior Day matchup against Boston College. The Blue and Gold gained 213 yards in the first quarter while holding the ball for 11 minutes, Diggs has 10 carries for 113 yards at halftime, his third career 100-yard game, all of which have come in the last five contests, and the 18th-ranked Irish lead the only other Catholic school in FBS 37-0 at halftime at Notre Dame Stadium.
There was little Notre Dame did on offense in the first half which did not work. Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree (the latter two added nine combined carries 89 yards and two touchdowns) had plenty of room to run, allaying fears the Irish had been found out in some way in the second half of the game against Navy last week. Notre Dame had six runs of more than 10 yards, two for each of the three aforementioned running backs.
It was not a particularly hospitable day for passing, but Drew Pyne was also able to pick up several big gains through the air, completing three throws for more than 20 yards. He had time to throw most of the time and was able to scan the field for his second or third read, but he also showed maneuverability in the pocket. Of all the areas in which Pyne is a better quarterback this year than he was last season, his pocket presence is easily at the top of the list. Last year, he dropped his eyes on a fairly regular basis with even relatively clean pockets, but this year, especially as the season has worn, he has done a much better job of feeling the rush and moving his feet to give himself time. He made a terrific play in such a situation on third down in the first quarter, stepping up against pressure, rolling to his right and throwing a strike for 23 yards to Deion Colzie against decent coverage. There are still plays on which Pyne makes head-scratchingly inaccurate throws to seemingly open receivers, but he made several throws in the first half which rank in the top 10 of plays he's made this season.
On defense, the Irish were essentially dominant. Boston College, playing backup quarterback Emmett Morehead because former Irish signal-caller and regular Eagles starter Phil Jurkovec is dealing with a concussion and rib and knee injuries, turned the ball over four times in the first half and gained just 3.1 yards per play (Notre Dame picked up 8.2). Two of those turnovers were interceptions from Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who is quickly morphing into one of Notre Dame's best defensive players. The first pick, Morrison drove on the ball at the perfect moment as Morehead threw off balance against pressure and the interception set the Irish up with a short field for their first touchdown. The second interception came on a wheel route, the exact play the Eagles had hit for 39 yards over the head of DJ Brown on the previous play. Unlike Brown, Morrison was able to remain in phase, got his head around and made a terrific leaping catch in the end zone for his fourth interception of the season. It's the second time in three games (along with his two-interception game against Clemson) the true freshman has taken over the game on defense.
This game feels very much like last season's Senior Day, when the Irish jumped all over Georgia Tech early on and never let up on the way to a 55-0 triumph in what turned out to be Brian Kelly's final home game. In that game, Irish defensive end Isaiah Foskey had a sack and two forced fumbles. Today, he recovered a fumble in the second quarter after a Jack Kiser strip-sack and then, on the final play of the first half, brought down Morehead for an 11-yard loss. It was Foskey's 25th sack, breaking the Irish career record of 24 1/2 set by Justin Tuck in 2004.