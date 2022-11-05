SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame has something special on special teams right now, specifically in its punt-blocking unit. In a first half against No. 4 Clemson during which the Irish were unable to get anything going offensively, they are in the game in large part because of a Jordan Botelho blocked punt which Prince Kollie picked up and returned 17 yards for a touchdown.
The Irish have now blocked six punts this season, setting a modern (since 1937) program record. The punt-block touchdown comes one week after the Irish in effect clinched a victory over Syracuse with a blocked punt which they recovered at the Orange 2 and then punched in for a touchdown.
The enormous special teams play, which came after Clemson's first offensive possession, gave the Irish an early lead and they are up 14-0 at halftime. With neither team gaining more than 4.5 yards per play, this game was a rock fight for large portions of the first half and the cheap touchdown could loom large as the night wears on. Irish special teams coordinator Brian Mason was at Cincinnati with Marcus Freeman until 2020 and has turned out to be one of Freeman's most inspired hires in his first offseason running the program.
The Irish needed the special teams wizardry because their offense was mostly stymied in the first half. Clemson's much-ballyhooed defensive line won the battle with Notre Dame's offensive line for the half's first 25 minutes, holding the Irish to fewer than four yards per carry. On Notre Dame's final drive of the half, however, the Irish suddenly had some room to run, with four rushes of 10 yards or more. The drive ended after 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:47 off the clock and just one pass. In other words, exactly what Notre Dame wants from its offense. Tight end Michael Mayer was the lead blocker on a 5-yard Drew Pyne quarterback sweep for a touchdown.
On the few occasions the Irish have gone to the air, however, Pyne has been pretty consistently under pressure and when he's not he is struggling to get the ball over the Clemson offensive front: he has had two passes knocked down. The redshirt sophomore is just 4 for 10 for 41 yards overall, though he did have a nice 10-yard scramble for a first down on the touchdown drive (with an assist from a nice blitz pickup from running back Chris Tyree). Notre Dame is outgaining the Tigers 163-71 at halftime.
Notre Dame's defense has been more than equal to the task of slowing down the Tigers, however. The Irish have gotten some assistance from the Tigers in that regard as Clemson's first drive was blown up by back-to-back holding penalties and the Tigers seemed hesitant to throw anything down the field in the blustery wind that is still blanketing the stadium. The Clemson offense has consisted almost entirely of runs up the middle, run-pass options and swing passes to the perimeter. So many swing passes. Notre Dame has been mostly all over those passes and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei blew up one drive on his own by throwing incomplete on two such plays in a row when the intended receiver had a modicum of room. The second of the two misses was actually a backward pass which scooted out of bounds for a 7-yard loss.
The Irish got a stop on the second-biggest play of the game so far, forcing Uiagalelei to throw incomplete on fourth down from the Notre Dame 39. It was a particularly good rep from the secondary, which was able to hold in coverage despite the Irish sending a blitz which was picked up. Uiagalelei's throw was long, but the receiver wasn't really open anyway.
One storyline to watch out for in the second half: the Tigers have run a significant number of read-option plays on which Uiagalelei scans the defense and then decides whether to keep the ball or hand off to a running back. Tonight, however, he has not kept the ball a single time and the Irish are taking advantage, crashing down on the running back on stopping several such plays in the backfield. It's likely Uiagalelei has been told to minimize his keepers on such plays, but there is an opening there for a big play if he breaks that tendency once or twice in the second half. Food for thought.