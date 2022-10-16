SOUTH BEND – Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown and Joshua Karty kicked three field goals as Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents, beating Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday night.
The Cardinal (2-4) put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25-yard line with 1:04 left. It was Stanford’s first win against an FBS opponent since beating Oregon 31-24 in overtime Oct. 2, 2021.
It’s the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish (3-3), who were favored by 16 1/2 points. They were beaten 26-21 by Marshall in the second game, but had won three straight since. First-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman said it comes down to execution.
“We weren’t running the ball effectively. We also weren’t throwing the ball as effectively as we wanted,” he said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort in the game. It wasn’t a lack of preparation. But it’s not correlating over to the results you want, so you have to look at what you are doing and how you are doing it and figure out a better way to do it.”
The Irish offense couldn’t get much going against a Stanford defense that entered the game 111th in scoring defense, giving up 32.6 points a game. Freeman said the Irish weren’t surprised by anything the Cardinal were doing.
“I need to make sure we look at ourselves and say, ‘What aren’t we doing,’ ” he said. “The game plan is to run the ball and try to capitalize off of the aggressiveness of their defense and try to take some shots.”
Notre Dame scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the second half to take a 14-13 lead, but Stanford went back in front with a field goal and Notre Dame’s ensuing possession ended in Cardinal territory when running back Audric Estime fumbled.
Stanford scored its lone touchdown on its first possession, driving 66 yards in eight plays, capped by a 2-yard run by Filkins. Karty then kicked field goals of 45, 43 and 43 yards.
Pyne was 13-of-27 passing for 151 yards for the Irish with a fumble. He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tobias Merriweather – the first career catch for the true freshman – and Estime had a 10-yard scoring run.
Pyne took the blame for an inconsistent performance.
“I’ve got to go out there and do my job, execute, deliver the ball, get us in the right protection,” he said. “I’ve got to see the defense. I just need to go out there and execute.”
“It’s just frustrating man. It’s frustrating. We’ve got to be better,” Freeman added.