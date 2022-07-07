The college sports world spun on its head for the second time in a year last week when USC and UCLA announced they would bolt the Pac-12 in 2024 for the Big Ten. The western blue bloods followed Texas and Oklahoma, which had announced a similar move from the Big 12 to the SEC the previous summer.
The realignment bombshells cemented the SEC and Big Ten as the premier conferences in college sports – and college football in particular – and sparked immediate speculation about what teams might be next to flee their leagues for the Big Ten as the formerly Midwest-centric league goes national in an effort to compete with the SEC.
As the week unfolded, however, it became clear the Big Ten was waiting for one school in particular to make a move:
“Oregon and Washington have been told by @bigten that it is standing pat for now. Waiting on a decision by Notre Dame,” CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd tweeted Friday.
“The (Big Ten) is singularly focused on Notre Dame, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg added Wednesday.
With the Big Ten now very clearly thinking in terms of an arms race with the SEC, Notre Dame is one of the few remaining schools that would really move the needle for the conference. That gives the Irish leverage and the eyes of the rest of the college football world are on South Bend, waiting to see if white smoke will appear in the coming weeks.
They can keep watching, but don’t expect a decision from the Irish any time soon.
Notre Dame has jealously guarded its independence for decades and it has insisted over and over in the last several years it wishes to retain that status, even as the sport’s tectonic plates have shifted under the school’s feet repeatedly.
One aspect of the independence decision is clear: the calculus will change in the next 12-24 months, meaning it would be best if Notre Dame were to wait to see how some of the changes in the sport shake out.
The biggest shoe to drop will be the expansion – or lack thereof – of the College Football Playoff. A year ago, the conferences seemed to be nearing an agreement on a move to 12 teams for the season-ending national championship extravaganza, but those talks have stalled, leaving the current four-team format in place through the 2025 season.
Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick has long maintained access to a football national title is one of the keys to Notre Dame remaining independent. If the CFP changes in such a way the Irish would be frozen out, then a conference affiliation becomes much more attractive. Otherwise, independence, long a cornerstone of Notre Dame’s gridiron identity, will be hard to beat.
“A source familiar with the school’s thinking told Sports Illustrated that ‘independence remains the preference and the leader in the clubhouse,’ ” SI’s Pat Forde wrote this weekend.
But playoff spots are not the only issue with which the Irish must contend. The other is the one on everyone’s mind this (and every) realignment cycle: money.
Notre Dame takes in $15 million annually from its exclusive contract with NBC and adds about $11 million from its partial affiliation with the ACC for a total of $26 million per year. That pales in comparison to the Big Ten’s payouts to its members, which totaled close to $50 million in each of the last several years and are likely to increase substantially when the league enters into a new TV deal with USC and UCLA in tow in the coming months.
Can Notre Dame afford to fall as much as $35 million behind regional rivals such as Michigan and Ohio State in annual income? Some, including former Irish coach Brian Kelly, who jumped to LSU last year, seem to believe Notre Dame is already too far behind to truly compete for the 12th national championship the school craves.
“I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship,” Kelly told The Associated Press in April in a not-so-subtle nod to the idea those resources aren’t available at Notre Dame.
Eventually, the Big Ten might get so rich Notre Dame has no choice but to join up or see their program wither into increasing irrelevance, as the Ivy League’s teams did in the middle of the 20th century. For now, however, the Irish still believe they’re in striking distance – financially and on the field – and so the waiting game continues.
Of course, Notre Dame might already be a member of the Big Ten if not for the efforts of former Michigan coach and athletic director Fielding Yost, who refused to play the Irish for years in the 1910s and 1920s, pressured other Midwest schools to do the same and led efforts to keep the Irish out of the fledgling conference, forcing then-Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne to look outside the region for opponents. Rockne believed Yost’s dislike for Notre Dame was in part the result of anti-Catholic sentiment.
Back then, the Irish had the door slammed on them. Now, the Big Ten is holding it wide open and beckoning Notre Dame inside. Would the Irish let a century-old grudge dictate their decisions in the present? Probably not, especially if the Big Ten adds a little extra money to the offer to make up for Yost’s unfriendliness all those years ago. Call it the Rockne Indemnity.
Would that be enough or would the Irish, if pushed to join a conference, join the less-profitable (though still lucrative) ACC out of spite instead? Only athletic director Jack Swarbrick can say and not even he knows yet. The wait is on.
Dylan Sinn covers college football for The Journal Gazette. He may be reached at dsinn@jg.net