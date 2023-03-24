Notre Dame officially announced Friday the hire of former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, Cathedral graduate and former Butler and Purdue assistant, to be the 18th head coach of the Irish men’s basketball program.
The hire had been all but confirmed Wednesday when the Nittany Lions announced Shrewsberry was departing for “another institution.”
“The combination of top notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court, made this a very attractive job for me,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “The power of the Notre Dame brand, and the passionate alumni family, will allow us to recruit the brightest student-athletes from coast to coast. I can’t wait to get to campus and begin connecting with the students, faculty and staff which make this place special.”
Shrewsberry, 46, who led Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2001 this year, will be officially introduced at a press conference Thursday, pending the conclusion of the university’s standard employment process.
“Throughout this process, it reaffirmed for me that this job was among the best in the country as we had many great candidates express interest,” Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “During our two month process, we weekly reviewed our candidate pool and each week (Shrewsberry) stayed at the top of our list due to his fit at the University and his commitment to the student-athlete experience.
“Not only do his personal & family values align with the University, but his dedication to the development of each member of his program as well.”
Shrewsberry spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, compiling a 37-31 record with a program which was under .500 in back-to-back seasons before he arrived. The Nittany Lions went 23-14 this season.
Prior to his stint at Penn State, he spent two years as Purdue’s associate head coach under head coach Matt Painter, a tenure which followed six seasons working as an assistant for the NBA’s Boston Celtics under coach Brad Stevens, with whom he also reached two Final Fours at Butler.
Shrewsberry’s predecessor at Notre Dame, Mike Brey, who led the program for 23 seasons, gave him a vote of confidence when the hire was announced.
“The program in such great hands with Micah Shrewsberry!” Brey wrote on Twitter.