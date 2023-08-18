SOUTH BEND – Benjamin Morrison deleted his social media.
The Notre Dame cornerback still has an active account on the site formerly known as Twitter but it's run by his father and he never checks it. The impetus for the change was the flood of positive reactions to his performance as a freshman last season and predictions of greatness for his true sophomore campaign this fall.
"I try not to look at too much of that stuff; we call it ‘rat poison,’" said Morrison, employing a term for media hype popularized by Alabama coach Nick Saban. "That stuff doesn’t really mean much. I’ve seen people get too involved in all that stuff and ruin their trajectory or their career.
"People make fun of me, but I don’t need to be on social media, I just need to be where my feet are at and just continue to figure out ways to contribute to this team as best I can.”
Morrison contributed more to the Irish last season than almost anyone else, stepping into the first-string cornerbacks unit as a true freshman and intercepting six passes, the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te'o's seven in 2012. He returned a pick for a touchdown in the Irish's season-making 35-14 win over then-No. 5 Clemson and earned unanimous Freshman All-American honors.
In response, the Phoenix native has spent the entire offseason trying to ignore the plaudits – he was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the country – and embrace what he calls "The Chase," the pursuit of a level of play which will always be just beyond his reach.
"My dad told me, ‘You have not arrived, you’ve done nothing, really,’" said Morrison, who also broke up four passes in 2022. "And that’s the biggest thing, when you really look at this from a grand scheme of things, it’s just your freshman year. You don’t make a name for yourself off one year, you have to continue to improve and improve."
That has been the mindset for the entire Notre Dame cornerbacks room, of which much is expected this season. The Irish return not only Morrison, but also two-year starter Cam Hart, a rangy 6-foot-2 playmaker with NFL prospects, and they brought in Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper, a four-year contributor with the Cowboys, to compete with returning starter Clarence Lewis at nickel corner.
Add in Morrison's fellow sophomore Jaden Mickey, who played 11 games as a true freshman and started against USC and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, and four-star true freshman speed merchant Christian Gray, whom Morrison says reminds him of himself as a freshman, and the Irish possess the type of depth and talent in the room position coach Mike Mickens has been trying to build since he arrived in South Bend in 2020.
"They’re very talented; the sky’s the limit for them," said Mickens, who played cornerback under former Irish coach Brian Kelly at Cincinnati in the 2000s. "That’s the unique thing about it; I love coaching these guys, they can be one of the best groups I’ve ever coached.”
The Irish got a significant boost at the position last November when Hart announced he would return for his final season of eligibility after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury which forced him to miss Notre Dame's matchup against USC and its Gator Bowl clash with South Carolina.
The injury also kept him off the field for most of spring practice, but he found other ways to affect the younger players around him; he frequently took someone aside, reiterated a point Mickens had made or gave a tip based on something he'd observed during practice reps. The rest of the team noticed and Hart was voted a captain in fall camp.
“I’m not the most vocal guy, unless I have to be," said Hart, who had three tackles for loss and four pass breakups last season. "The guys in my room call me Unc, as in uncle. I do assume the big brother role. I know when I was in their shoes I didn’t always have that guy on the team – and I’m not going to say I wasn’t comfortable with the older guys – but I didn’t have that guy I could go to and have that connection and ask for advice. I wanted to make sure I was that for them."
Now, Hart and Morrison form, on paper, one of the nation's best cornerback duos. Along with Harper, Lewis and the up-and-comers on the depth chart, they should give the Irish a fighting chance against the high-flying passing offenses they'll face against Ohio State and USC, among others.
"We have all the right key components to become one of the best secondaries in the country," Morrison said. "It’s really up to us, how good we can be, push each other. ... That’s the beauty of it all, we don’t really have a ceiling.”