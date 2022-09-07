SOUTH BEND – Ohio State scored 45 points per game in 2021, easily the most in the country. Heading into this season, many thought the Buckeye offense would be an unstoppable force.
On Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, Notre Dame’s defense acted as the immovable object in the equation. At least for a while.
The now-No. 8 Irish held Ohio State to seven points until late in the third quarter, but it wore down in the fourth, struggled to stop the run in the final minutes and ultimately got beaten for back-to-back long touchdown drives in a 21-10 loss.
Irish coach Marcus Freeman was quick to insist on “no moral victories,” but the former defensive coordinator’s old unit came away from the defeat brimming with confidence.
“There’s times we obviously struggled and there are times we had signs that we can be a really good defense,” defensive lineman Rylie Mills said. “I have all the faith in the world we can be one of the greatest defenses in the country. And we’re going there, we’re trending upwards. I feel like we’ve got it.
“At the end of the day, it’s still a loss. But what I think we can take away from that is if we play our cards right and we prepare how we want, we’ll see that team again. If we see them again, we think we know what will happen.”
The Irish held Ohio State to just 5.7 yards per play – the Buckeyes averaged 7.8 last season – and quarterback CJ Stroud to just 6.6 yards per attempt, 3.5 fewer than his average a year ago.
In the second half, however, Ohio State was able to move the ball on the ground, picking up 5.1 yards per carry after halftime and 5.3 in the fourth quarter. In the final period, the Buckeyes took more than seven minutes off the clock, running the ball into the teeth of the Irish’s defense on the way to a 95-yard touchdown drive. Ensuring the defensive performance lasts through four quarters is Freeman’s emphasis for coordinator Al Golden’s group going forward.
“We were able to execute early on and then something happened and we weren’t able to execute at the level we wanted to at the end of the game,” said linebacker Jack Kiser, the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football who had six tackles against Ohio State. “When it’s a big game against a really good opponent you have to find ways, no matter where the momentum is, to make sure you make those plays and execute at the standard we have.”
But it wasn’t only Ohio State’s ground game that gave the Irish fits in the second half. More than once, Notre Dame’s defensive line got pressure on Stroud up the middle and forced him out of the pocket, only for the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite to throw on the run into a tight window along the sideline for a completion.
The up-close demonstrations of the old adage about football being a game of inches left the Irish feeling they left some plays on the table.
“I take it personally,” Mills said. “I gotta get there quicker, I gotta get into my move quicker, I gotta put (Stroud) on the ground. “Big-time players make big-time plays and you gotta do that. When it comes down to that fourth quarter, you gotta be there, you gotta make a play, get off the block and get the sack.”
One play the Irish defense would have liked back was a third-and-11 from the Notre Dame 24 late in the third quarter. Leading 10-7, Golden called a zero blitz, sending both safeties at Stroud and leaving freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey one-on-one with Ohio State receiver Xavier Johnson. The blitz didn’t work, Johnson beat Mickey inside and Stroud found him for a 24-yard touchdown, a play Freeman called a heartbreaker.
On Monday, Freeman insisted everyone on staff had agreed on the decision to send the blitz – a package the Irish had been waiting to throw at Ohio State until the right moment – but admitted the execution could have been better.
The first-year coach found the positive in the game-changing play, pointing out the overall performance from Mickey and fellow freshman corner Benjamin Morrison, comparing them to his former star at Cincinnati, Sauce Gardner, who was the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft in April.
“Both of those two players are gonna be special football players for our program for years to come,” Freeman said. “(Cornerbacks) coach (Mike) Mickens ... is the same guy that evaluated Sauce Gardner when me as a defensive coordinator was like, ‘I dont know,’ and he said, ‘No, this is the guy.’ Same thing with Jaden Mickey. He came in last year and stood on the table, ‘This is the guy. And Ben Morrison, this is the guy.’”
Again on that game-turning play, the Irish pass rush nearly got to Stroud for a sack. That was the story of the night: a defense that is close, but isn’t where it wants to be yet.
“We’re right there,” Mills said. “As we fine-tune little things during the season, we’re ready to go.”
Note: Irish All-American offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, who missed Saturday’s season-opener with a foot strain, is questionable for this week’s matchup against Marshall. Redshirt junior Andrew Kristofic started in his place at left guard against Ohio State.