SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame’s defensive line was supposed to be one of the strengths of the team this season. With productive veterans Isaiah Foskey and Justin and Jayson Ademilola back for more after combining for 19 1/2 sacks last season and explosive athletes Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills ready to step in for departed nose tackle Kurt Hinish, the Irish seemed to be without a weakness up front.
But in the first two weeks of the season, the Irish struggled to generate consistent pressure on the quarterback, notching only four sacks total against Ohio State and Marshall and letting the Thundering Herd gain 236 sack-adjusted yards on the ground. The line’s performance was not good enough and coach Marcus Freeman told it so.
“It’s a deep unit,” Freeman said. “And I was hard on them. I was hard on that unit. ... We’re going to need them all.”
Freeman’s prodding worked. Against California, the Irish defensive line took over the game in the second half, bringing down Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer five times (six in the game) and capping back-to-back fourth quarter Cal drives with sacks. Plummer faced pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass, which severely restricted the Bears’ ability to push the ball downfield.
That was the level of performance the line expected from itself when the season began. After three games, Notre Dame’s 3.3 sacks per game are tied for 12th in the country.
“We came into the season thinking we were going to be the most dominant defensive line and we didn’t showcase that against Ohio State, against Marshall, but against Cal we did,” said Foskey, who had a 1 1/2 sacks against the Bears to run his career total to 18, fourth in Irish history. “We put on film that we have the potential to be the best defensive line in the country. That’s what we’re planning on becoming.”
Freeman saw the necessary relentless energy from the line against the Bears, but admitted it was not a perfect performance. Though six sacks represents significant disruption, the Irish got enough pressure on Plummer that the total could have been closer to 10.
More than a few times, Plummer was able to escape a collapsing pocket and run into open space for big pickups, turning what should have been positive plays for the Irish defense into key first downs for the Bears. Most of those came in the first half and defensive coordinator Al Golden said the Irish did a better job of staying in their rush lanes after halftime, but he wants his front to be more consistent in that area.
“That would be the biggest thing, we let (Plummer) out too many times early in the game and that hurt us,” Golden said. “It was a lot of rushing yards for nothing. We had good coverage on, all we have to do is keep him in the pocket. Good learning lesson for everybody. Obviously now the stakes are higher this week. We got a guy that truly is a runner.”
Golden was referring to North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, a highly-touted recruit who has stuffed the stat sheet in his first three collegiate starts, completing nearly 75% of his passes, throwing 11 touchdowns against one interception and also running for 5.6 yards per carry and a touchdown. The Irish aface the Tar Heels on Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Maye has been lauded for his ability to remain cool when the pocket is breaking down around him and the Irish defensive front is mindful of his ability to extend plays if it does not remain disciplined as it works its way into the backfield.
“We need to stay in our gaps,” said Cross, who leads the team in tackles with 21, a rarity for a defensive lineman. “If he gets out, that’s us. ... Obviously, as people could see, we were getting hot on ourselves (against Cal). We were trying to get to the quarterback and being too aggressive some plays and he got out.”
“It’s a concern,” Cross added of Maye’s scrambling ability. “But like in the NFL if you’re playing against Lamar Jackson, if you do your job, he’s not going anywhere. It’s as simple as that.”
Injury report
Running back Logan Diggs had a “great practice” Sunday after missing the game against California with an illness and will be ready to go against the Tar Heels, Freeman said. ... Wide receiver Deion Colzie is still working his way back from a knee sprain, but Freeman foresees him “getting more and more opportunities.” There is “no concern” about Foskey or Jayson Ademilola, who were banged up against the Bears. ... Linebacker JD Bertrand will miss the first half against North Carolina after getting called for targeting in the fourth quarter against Cal.