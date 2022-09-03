COLUMBUS, Ohio – Notre Dame’s prime-time clash with what many expect to be the best offense in college football this season turned into a grinding, physical battle for field position.
In the end, however, the fifth-ranked Irish succumbed to No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night, falling 21-10 after the Buckeyes put together a pair of long second-half touchdown drives to erase a 10-7 Irish halftime lead.
The turning point came on third-and-10 in the closing seconds of the third quarter, when Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, withstood a blitz and found a wide-open Xavier Johnson on a post for a 24-yard touchdown and a 14-10 lead.
The Buckeyes added a 95-yard scoring drive that ate up nearly half the fourth quarter.
It was the first game of the first full season of coach Marcus Freeman’s tenure with the Irish (0-1). Freeman played linebacker for the Buckeyes in the 2000s. He is 0-2 as head coach after losing to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, making his first career start, went 10 of 18 for 177 yards and ran 11 times for 18 yards.
Notre Dame went into halftime leading 10-7 after running back Audric Estime leapt over the line for a 1-yard touchdown with 11:56 left in the second quarter. The run capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive that ate up 5:10 and included a spectacular sprawling catch from receiver Matt Salerno, who tipped it to himself twice as he fell.
Notre Dame’s first play from scrimmage went for 54 yards when Buchner absorbed a huge hit and found Lorenzo Styles Jr. along the sideline, giving the receiver a chance to slip a tackle and break into daylight, setting up a 33-yard Blake Grupe field goal.
Ohio State took the lead with 5:32 left in the first when Irish cornerback Cam Hart gambled on trying to undercut an out route and was beaten to the sideline by receiver Emeka Egbuka, who raced 31 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Egbuka had nine catches for 90 yards. Stroud went 24 for 34 for 223 yards and two scores.
Notre Dame punted on its final six possessions. The Irish gained only 60 yards in the second half.
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl last year, left the game in the first quarter with an injury and made just two catches for three yards.
What’s Next?
The Irish open their 2022 home schedule next week when they welcome Marshall (1-0) to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC. Marshall went 7-6 last season and opened this campaign with a 55-3 win over FCS Norfolk State this afternoon.