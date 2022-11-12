Through the most difficult parts of Notre Dame’s season, through its loss to Marshall and its 0-2 start, through its loss to a middling Stanford team, first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman insisted he had a good football team.
Last Saturday, Notre Dame proved his point, toppling previously undefeated, No. 4 Clemson 35-14 and sending students storming onto the field at Notre Dame Stadium.
“Nobody but the guys in this locker room knew how good this group could be,” Freeman told his team after the victory. “Now the whole damn country knows.”
Notre Dame’s upcoming opponents know it too. The Irish almost always get their opponent’s best shot by virtue of their status as one of the sport’s blue bloods, but the win over Clemson assured no one going forward will take 20th-ranked Notre Dame lightly. Following the win over the Tigers, Freeman emphasized the need for continual growth.
“The challenge to this group is can you tune it out even right now when somebody might pat you on the back saying, ‘You’re doing a great job!’ No.” Freeman said. “Continue to stay focused, continue to work on the things that we know it’s going to take for us to improve because that’s the challenge every week.
“The win versus Clemson can’t be the ceiling of this football program or of this season.”
The Irish (6-3) have a chance to take another step forward this afternoon when they meet rival Navy (3-6) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The teams are playing for the 93rd time, continuing a series that has run continuously since 1927 with the exception of the COVID-19-affected season in 2020, when the matchup was canceled. After three losses in four years from 2007 to 2010, the Irish have returned to their regularly scheduled dominance of the series, winning nine of the last 10 matchups, including the last three by an average of 27.3 points.
Freeman has tried to set the tone for his team this week with a hyper-focus on details in practice. The coach, who was greeted with raucous cheers in the tunnel from fans who had stormed the field as he departed Saturday night, got home after the win over Clemson and immediately turned on the game film, maintaining the routine he has followed after each game this season. He has taken that forward-looking approach into preparing for Navy.
“I told them after practice, I know you walk around like, ‘Man, coach, we just won and beat Clemson, and you’re yelling and screaming,’ ” Freeman said. “Yeah, because we want to do whatever it takes to make sure our players experience that feeling every Saturday. Yeah, it’s special when you beat a top-five team in the country, but the feeling you get when you are victorious, I don’t care who the opponent is, there is nothing like that. That is why we are hard on them. Every little thing matters.”
That mentality has trickled down to Notre Dame’s players, who are intent on avoiding a letdown after the program’s biggest win of Freeman’s short tenure. Quarterback Drew Pyne invoked words of wisdom from one of his idols, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, about moving on from a win.
“If you sleep on a win you wake up with a loss,” Pyne said. ”That’s something Coach Freeman has instilled in the whole team is you can’t let winning mask the true outcome of plays in the game.”
While Notre Dame has been able to elevate its play against the best teams – Ohio State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Clemson – on its schedule this season, it has struggled against some teams that came in as heavy underdogs, losing to the Thundering Herd and Cardinal and looking sluggish much of the first half against Californiain an eventual 24-17 win.
The Irish will try to buck that trend this week against a Navy team that is just 10-21 over the last three years.
“We don’t really try to look at our opponent, we focus on our job and doing what we do,” Irish running back Audric Estime said. “We can’t play down to a team, we have to play to our standard, and if we play to our standard, every week I feel we should handle business no matter who the opponent is.
“Navy is going to give us a big challenge, but we’re up for it, we’re ready to go.”
Most matchups against Navy come down to defending the Midshipmen’s triple-option offense, which is predicated almost entirely on misdirection in the run game, with the occasional deep pass. While Navy is gaining just 3.9 yards per carry this season, the Irish are ready for a slog in the trenches.
“Going against the triple option kind of makes us lock in more,” said safety DJ Brown, an Annapolis, Maryland, native who will have 20 to 30 family members in attendance today. “It’s a big adjustment. … If they throw the ball or run the ball, they make everything look the same.”