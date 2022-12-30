A year ago, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was new to head coaching, simply trying to get his bearings after being elevated to the top job at Notre Dame following former coach Brian Kelly’s unexpected departure for LSU.
That made Freeman’s experience leading the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State something of a whirlwind. Notre Dame lost, 37-35, part of its 0-3 start to Freeman’s tenure, the most dismal beginning for a coach in Irish history.
This afternoon, Freeman and the 19th-ranked Irish get a chance to find postseason success together for the first time. After eight wins in 10 games to close the regular season, including a resounding 35-14 triumph over then-No. 5 Clemson and the resultant field-storming at Notre Dame Stadium, Freeman is on more solid footing than he was at this time last year.
With a win against 20th-ranked South Carolina at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, today, he can top Kelly’s Year 1 win total: Notre Dame was 8-5 in the former coach’s tenure and enters its final contest of 2022 at 8-4.
Notre Dame and South Carolina have met just four times previously, all between 1976 and 1984. The Irish won three of those matchups.
Notre Dame is looking for its first bowl victory since beating Iowa State 33-9 at the 2019 Camping World Bowl.
“We gave him this first season, now he has the team, he has a full year under his belt,” defensive tackle Howard Cross III said of Freeman. “Now it’s his chance to prove he can win a bowl game. We all know it, everybody knows and we’re just going to go out there and prove he’s right.”
Freeman is fresh off the usual early December recruiting flurry, criss-crossing the country to lock in what turned out to be the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, featuring 21 four-star players. He said the experience gave him a fresh perspective on the importance of his job heading into the bowl game.
“Going on the road (for recruiting) has been almost humbling,” Freeman said. “It reminds you of how special it is to be the head coach, and to be a part of this football program and this university. We’ve been from ... west coast in California all the way to North Carolina and I’m telling you, at every stop, people love Notre Dame.
“It’s a great reminder of the opportunity and the honor you have to represent this program. And as I told our players, the standard of Notre Dame football and the expectations of Notre Dame football have been set way before I got here and before our players got here. The expectations for Notre Dame football is to play at such a high level that you win every game you play. And we understand that and we respect that.”
The Irish and Gamecocks (8-4) were two of the hotter teams in the country down the stretch of the regular season, each rebounding from posting losing records through the first three weeks and notching high-profile wins along the way. Notre Dame defeated BYU, Syracuse and North Carolina in addition to its big win over Clemson, while South Carolina, led by second-year coach Shane Beamer, beat then-No. 13 Kentucky in October, ripped apart then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in its final conference game and added a 31-30 triumph over Clemson, its in-state rival, to close the regular season.
“This team is playing really good football,” Irish guard Jarrett Patterson said. “They beat two top 10 teams and they play with that swagger that shows up on film. We’re going to have to come out ready to play.”
Neither team will be at full strength, as opt-outs and injuries have taken their toll. The Irish will be without All-Americans Isaiah Foskey at defensive end and Michael Mayer at tight end, both of whom have declared for the NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola will miss the game because of an injury after notching five tackles for loss and three sacks this season.
Safety Brandon Joseph will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury, though he has practiced all week. Starting cornerback Cam Hart is out with a shoulder injury after also missing the regular season finale against USC, a 38-27 Trojans win.
Notre Dame, however, is relatively intact compared to South Carolina, which has taken hits at a number of positions, including running back (top rusher MarShawn Lloyd and his 5.2 yards per carry are off to the NFL), tight end (the top two on the depth chart have found new homes via the transfer portal), offensive line (right tackle Dylan Wonnum started 40 games before declaring for the draft) and secondary (corner Cam Smith, a projected early-round draft pick, is off to the pros, as is safety Devonni Reed).
Without Mayer – whom Freeman referred to as a crutch for his offense at times – the Irish will look for increased production from their wide receiver corps and a big game from their rushing attack, which has run for more than 200 yards six times this season and will get a boost with dual-threat quarterback Tyler Buchner returning to the lineup after missing the previous 10 games with a shoulder injury. Backup Drew Pyne led the Irish to an 8-2 record as the starter and has transferred to Arizona State.
Irish running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs each ran for more than 700 yards this season and speedster Chris Tyree added 551 total yards.
South Carolina ranks 113th of 131 FBS teams in opponent yards per carry, giving up five per rush to FBS opponents.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Diggs said. “We sat down and we watched film and we dissected the defense and they’re a really, really good defense, but they give up a lot of yards on the ground. We’re really going to try to dial in on that and present the opportunity to continue to dominate on the line of scrimmage.”
“We think we’re the best running back room in the country and we go out every week and try to prove that.”
South Carolina is led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, an Oklahoma transfer and former five-star recruit who is likely off to the NFL after the season but has opted to play in the bowl game.
The big-armed, mobile Rattler threw just 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season, but had eight scoring throws and 798 passing yards over the Gamecocks’ two top 10 wins in November.
The Irish are looking at the matchup against a quality Southeastern Conference opponent as a possible springboard to a big year in 2023
“You don’t want to go into the offseason for another eight months knowing you lost the game,” Notre Dame linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka said. “So we’re going to make sure we come out there ready, win the game and prepare for next season instead of worrying about what we could have done if we would have lost.”