3 Storylines

Patterson's last ride: The game will be the last at Notre Dame for Irish left guard Jarrett Patterson, a fifth-year senior and four-year starter along the offensive line (three years at center before moving to guard this season) who earned honorable mention All-American honors in 2020. He never considered opting out of the bowl game, he said. "The way I looked at it is it's just one more opportunity to play with this group," Patterson said. "Injuries come and go, but the memories last forever. ... I want to finish this thing off the right way."

Buchner's back: Notre Dame's offense is different than it was when quarterback Tyler Buchner started in Week 1 and Week 2. In his 10-game absence because of a shoulder injury, the Irish offensive line gelled and paced a run game which rushed for 200 yards six times in the final nine games after picking up 206 combined in Buchner's starts. The sophomore signal-caller should add an extra dimension to that rushing attack as his speed opens up more zone-read and quarterback-keeper options.

Versatile Gamecocks: South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was a star for the Gamecocks down the stretch of the regular season, throwing six touchdown passes against Tennessee on Nov. 19 among other feats, but he is not always behind center for his team. South Carolina has also made use of Dakereon Joyner, who went 9 for 9 for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Gamecocks' Duke's Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina last year. Joyner can run, throw and catch passes and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said versatility at quarterback will be a significant part of his team's gameplan.

Prediction: No. 19 Notre Dame 28, No. 20 South Carolina 26