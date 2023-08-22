SOUTH BEND – Playing defense against the triple option is all about discipline – learning assignments with total certainly and sticking to them even as the offense is throwing players in every direction in the hopes of drawing attention away from those duties.
“(You’re) not trying to see too much,” Notre Dame safety DJ Brown said. “They have a lot of window dressing, motions and guys doing different things. So it’s really about being locked in on your job, knowing what you have to do every play and not letting all the stuff they do distract you. At the end of the day, they know where they want to get the ball and all the motions and stuff they do is distractions for the defense’s eyes.”
No. 13 Notre Dame will get taste of those motions and distractions when it faces Navy in the teams’ annual rivalry game Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, in the season-opener for both teams.
Last season, Navy’s old-fashioned, ground-based offense, which it uses in order to paper over gaps in speed, size and athleticism with more talented teams, gave Notre Dame fits, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and scoring 19 unanswered points in the second half in a 35-32 Irish victory.
A year later, the Irish feel better prepared, having spent the summer and portions of fall camp intermittently working on triple-option defense to get ready for the season-opener. While playing the Midshipmen in the middle of the season forces an abrupt change from the defensive rules the Irish use against the spread-based offenses, getting the military academy in the opener leaves ample opportunity to study the offense’s quirks.
“It’s a tremendous advantage to play Navy the first game of the year because the preparation that entails getting ready for them is obviously lengthened,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said.
But preparation for the option was not simply driven by Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden. During the summer, when NCAA rules prohibit coaches from observing workouts, Irish player leaders ensured the team spent time watching film and practicing the assignments necessary to stifle their first opponent.
“It was able to stay fresh in our minds throughout the summer,” Irish defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah said. “I definitely like the fact that we’re playing Navy first. It’s a great time to start that physicality out. … It’s definitely nice not to have to worry about defending the triple-option late in the season.”
Once fall camp began, the Irish put preparations in large part in the hands of running back Chase Ketterer, a redshirt junior who played quarterback in a triple-option offense in high school.
Ketterer has played quarterback on Notre Dame’s scout team during preparations for Navy for the last several years, mimicking the Midshipmen signal-callers, and knows the offense so well he has at times made a read in a drill based on what he’s seeing from the defense rather than what the coaches actually wanted him to do on a given rep.
“A couple of times, I think he should pull it and he gave it,” Freeman said, laughing. “And I said, ‘No. I don’t want you to pull it.’ He said, ‘Coach, the end gave me a give read.’
“The look, he’s been able to give us is invaluable. ... Usually on Sundays, I let the coaches vote for scout team player of the week. I’ll tell you right now, he’ll be the scout team player of the week for sure.”
But even Ketterer might not be able to totally prepare the Irish for what’s coming Saturday. Navy is in its first year under new coach Brian Newberry, who was elevated from defensive coordinator after the Midshipmen moved on from 15-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
The Academy also hired Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Grant Chestnut to run Navy’s scheme. Kennesaw State ran the option under Chestnut, but in a modified format with more short pass patterns to break up the interminable dives and option pitches.
Now, Chestnut has reportedly removed some of Navy’s pass-phobia, leaving the Irish unsure of exactly what to expect on gameday.
“It’s definitely made us simplify and we’re going to have to keep it simple and be able to adapt on game day,” Golden said. “That’s Game 1 and it’s magnified this year because it’s already a different offense than you’re used to seeing and now you compound that with not knowing the (influence) of each system and how it contributes to the whole.”
Note: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and cornerback Benjamin Morrison were named preseason Sporting News All-Americans, with Alt earning first-team honors and Morrison a second-team selection. The announcement came a day after the pair earned the same honors from the Associated Press. Alt was the top-graded tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus last season. Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022, tied for seventh in the country.