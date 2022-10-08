SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame has never lost a Shamrock Series game.
The neutral-site showcase for the Irish began in 2009 and has seen Notre Dame go 10-0. Among the most impressive of those 10 wins are the last two: a 36-3 Irish triumph over then-No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in 2018 and a 41-13 drubbing of then-No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field last season.
Tonight, the Irish have a chance to earn a third straight ranked victory in the series when they travel to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on No. 16 BYU (4-1), the first Top 25 team Notre Dame has faced since its season-opening loss to second-ranked Ohio State.
The Irish started the season 0-2, including a loss to a Marshall team that has since dropped games to Bowling Green and Troy. The Irish began to climb back from that disastrous beginning with back-to-back wins over California and North Carolina and had a bye last week to prepare for the matchup against the Cougars.
A week off after only four games is somewhat unusual, but the Irish enjoyed the chance for a reset.
“The start of the season didn’t go the way we wanted to, everybody knows that,” said Irish linebacker Jack Kiser, the 2018 Indiana Mr. Football. “We got things kind of back on track, and now is a good time to take a second and evaluate what we’ve done badly, what we’ve done good so far and how can we improve and make sure the rest of the season we’re climbing to our full potential.”
Easily Notre Dame’s most impressive performance this season came in its 45-32 win over North Carolina heading into the bye.
In that game, the Irish rolled over the Tar Heels’ run defense, rushing for 287 yards on 5.6 yards per carry after gaining only 3.3 yards per rush in their first three games. All told, the Irish offense ranks 17th in the country in stuff rate, the percentage of carries a running back is stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.
Combining that offense with a defense that held Cal and North Carolina to a combined 3.1 yards per carry and ranks 16th nationally in sack rate (sixth on passing downs) gives the Irish the kind of dominant-in-the-trenches team coach Marcus Freeman envisioned before the season.
Now, Notre Dame gets to test that theory of success against a Cougars team that has flourished under coach Kalani Sitake recently – 21 wins over the last two seasons – with the same focus.
“It starts with preparation throughout the week and knowing when we go there this Saturday in Vegas, it’s going to be a battle,” Irish left guard Jarrett Patterson said of facing a team that is a mirror image of his own in many ways. “They’re a team that prides themselves on playing hard, we know that, they’ve built their program on that for a long time now so that’s the challenge we have to face. We’re going to be ready for it.”
BYU has an explosive passing attack led by NFL draft prospect Jaren Hall at quarterback, but it has struggled to stop the run somewhat this year; the Cougars are 119th of 131 FBS teams in opponent stuff rate. Last week, BYU last week gave up 200 rushing yards to a Utah State team averaging only 3.7 yards per carry this season.
The potential for the Irish offensive line to open holes against the BYU front seven, as it did against North Carolina, has contributed to Notre Dame’s status as a 3.5-point favorite.
BYU does not mind the lack of respect from Vegas as it prepares to play in the oddsmakers’ city.
“I like the underdog mentality all the time no matter what the situation is,” Sitake said. “We know that we’re going against a great team. Notre Dame hasn’t played their best football yet and you can see the talent, you can see the phases and flashes of great players and great scheme and great coaching, but we haven’t played our best either. So we’re trying to go from that position from good to great, and I’m looking forward to getting that done this week. I feel like we are really close.”
Injury report
Freeman expects Irish safeties Ramon Henderson (ankle) and DJ Brown (hamstring) to be able to play against BYU. Henderson missed the game against North Carolina, while Brown was limited. Sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans, who broke his foot in July and has not played this year, is not yet ready to play despite some optimism he’d be able to return after the bye.