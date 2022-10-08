3 storylines

Bulletin board material: Notre Dame sophomore running back Audric Estime might have given BYU some extra motivation Tuesday when he provided a frank assessment of the talent differential between the teams.

"They’re a good team, they’ve got a lot of good players, but I feel like their players don’t match to players that we have,” Estime said. “So, if we just play our football, I feel like we should handle business.”

Alternate jerseys: Notre Dame has traditionally worn alternate jerseys in its Shamrock Series games. This year, the Irish will be wearing all-white uniforms with gold numbers, trim and lettering. The jerseys were revealed on social media in July through a video parody of the film "The Hangover," which is set in Las Vegas. Irish coach Marcus Freeman, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, tight end Michael Mayer and former Notre Dame offensive linemen Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. starred in the four-minute video. BYU will wear all-black alternate jerseys with royal blue trim.

High-flying Cougars: BYU's offense is led by an NFL prospect in quarterback Jaren Hall, who is completing 70% of his passes for 8.4 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns against only one interception. He has a bevy of weapons at receiver, including senior deep threat Keanu Hill, who is gaining 20.6 yards per reception on his 16 catches. He hauled in five passes for 160 yards and two scores against Wyoming two weeks ago. Another playmaker at wideout, Gunner Romney, missed the first four games of the season because of a lacerated kidney suffered in preseason camp, but returned last week, raising the offense's ceiling significantly.

Prediction: BYU 35, Notre Dame 30

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

