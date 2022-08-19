Notre Dame recruiting suffered a significant blow late Wednesday night when the highest-rated player in its 2023 class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, announced he was decommitting from the Irish and re-opening his recruitment.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and their tremendous staff for spending the time to recruit me to Notre Dame,” Keeley said in a statement on social media. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Making a decision that will ultimately affect my life’s path has been quite challenging and cannot be understated. With that said, I will be decommitting from the University of Notre Dame. I hope everyone understands my need to ensure I find the right path. Thank you so much.”
Keeley is the No. 7 player in the country according to 247 Sports and No. 3 according to On3. He originally committed in June 2021 and had he eventually signed with the Irish he would have been the highest-ranked player to do so since Bishop Luers product Jaylon Smith (No. 2 nationally) in the 2013 class.
Theoretically, he could recommit to the Irish later – he will be in Columbus visiting Ohio State when the Irish play the Buckeyes on Sept. 3 – but most experts seem to think he will end up at Alabama.
In July, I wrote about Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class and how coach Marcus Freeman's first class seemed to be different than the ones that came before it. Keeley, one of the 10 best players in the class according to most experts and a player who has drawn comparisons to former Ohio State great Chase Young, was an important part of that equation. Losing him is tough. It proves that, despite Freeman's improvements to the program's recruiting operation, there is still a ways to go.
From Keeley's perspective, the move makes sense: the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (Will Anderson) plays his position and is at Alabama. Nick Saban has seven national championship rings, while Freeman (who wasn't even leading the program when Keeley first committed) has an 0-1 record as a head coach. Alabama put on a full-court press for Keeley – five-star Crimson Tide running back commit Richard Young said publicly he planned to flip Keeley to Alabama – and Saban doesn't often lose when he goes all in in that manner.
That's the bad news. The good news for the Irish: the sky isn't falling. With Keeley's decommitment, Notre Dame fell one spot to No. 3 in the 247 Sports team rankings (behind Alabama and Texas and ahead of Ohio State and Georgia) and is now fourth in average recruit score. Brian Kelly never had a class ranked higher than No. 5 in the country and that was when the Irish were coming off an undefeated season and an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game. There is still a significant possibility of a top five finish for this class, which would represent a big step forward (if not the seismic shift a top three class might have signaled). Add on the strong start in the 2024 class (currently ranked No. 1 with six top 250 commits and a five-star quarterback) and the outlook is still positive. As I wrote in July, all that could change if this season goes somewhat poorly on the field, but Keeley's decommitment doesn't change the calculus at all there.
Going forward, all eyes in the Notre Dame recruiting world will turn toward safety Peyton Bowen, the new top recruit in the Irish class. He is the No. 18 player in the country according to On3 and he committed the day the Irish lost to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. He has recently been on multiple unofficial visits to Texas A&M, which is in the same pull-out-all-the-stops mode the Tide were with Keeley.
Notre Dame is playing in a new tax bracket when it comes to recruiting and, as always, commitments are never safe until signing day. The Irish have put together a statement recruiting class, but now they have to close. Looking competitive against Ohio State would certainly help.