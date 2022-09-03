COLUMBUS, Ohio – Notre Dame deserves to be here.
After coming into the game as 17 1/2-point underdogs, the Irish led through a chunk of the first half and go into the break leading 10-7 at Ohio Stadium. Notre Dame outgained the Buckeyes 181-149 and sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner outplayed Heisman Trophy favorite CJ Stroud, going 8 for 10 for 128 yards to Stroud's 11 of 17 for 99 yards.
The Irish were helped by some extremely conservative play from the Buckeyes, who punted on fourth-and-1, punted on fourth-and-3 from the Notre Dame 40 and took a knee after getting the ball back with 11 seconds left before the end of the half. The Buckeyes also missed a field goal a 39-yard field goal. We have a game, folks.
One important development to watch for in the second half: all-world Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game in the first quarter and while he returned, he was hobbled. It was unclear what caused the injury, but he did take an enormous hit from Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph early on that clearly shook him up.
The night could not have started much better for the Irish than it did. On the first Notre Dame play from scrimmage, Buchner threw a sharp 9-yard out to wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. Styles caught it, turned upfield, broke a tackle and raced 54 yards before he was finally brought down. As Buchner released the ball, he was clobbered in the head by an Ohio State rusher, adding 15 yards for roughing the passer. The play was indicative of Buchner's first half: some good throws and a lot of toughness. Hanging in there and delivering that hit was exactly what the Irish needed to see from their young quarterback.
Notre Dame eventually settled for a field goal and the defense got its chance at a good start, as well. Facing what many consider the best offense in the country, the Irish forced a three-and-out on Ohio State's first possession, with Howard Cross getting home up the middle for a sack. That turned out to be something of a red herring as Notre Dame didn't get a ton of pressure on Stroud the rest of the half. But the Irish also weren't gashed in the run, which meant Ohio State did not have enormous windows into which to throw.
The Buckeyes had the most success when they picked on Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart. The team's presumptive No. 1 corner in the offseason after turning an excellent campaign last year, Hart committed a pass interference penalty on a ball that was probably not caught, nearly got beaten for a touchdown, then unwisely tried to undercut a route and got beaten on the outside for a 31-yard touchdown. Irish true freshman cornerback Jayden Mickey got some run in place of Hart in the second quarter, which is one of the biggest surprise of the night. It's possible Hart, who was nicked up in camp, is not fully healthy.
After its successful first possession, the Irish were completely stymied on their next two drives, with Buchner taking a hard sack and a plethora of running plays going into brick walls on the defensive front. In the second quarter, however, the Irish suddenly woke up. Running back Audric Estime, who, in another surprise got the most carries for the Irish in the first half over Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs, broke tackles on several consecutive runs to get the ball unstuck and then Matt Salerno made the play of the night so far, hauling in a long fade from Buchner, tipping it to himself he sprawled to the ground.
Buchner going down the seam to Kevin Bauman for another big gain put the ball in the red zone and Estime punched the ball in from a yard out, leaping over the line for an unexpected 10-7 Irish lead in the second quarter.
On the whole, Notre Dame has to be pleased with the half. It has not been out-classed on either of the side ball, as many feared, Buchner has looked incredibly tough in the pocket, which, combined with a lack of turnovers, is about the most you can ask for from your redshirt freshman quarterback in this moment.
On defense, the Irish are holding on to the monster. Outside of the touchdown on which Hart took a bad route, they've kept the Buckeyes in front of them and have been very good at wrapping up on first contact (though Xavier Watts did have a couple missed tackles near the end of the half). It would be good to see a little more pressure on Stroud, but Notre Dame has been decent against the run and it hasn't gotten blown off the field. The Irish linebackers look fast from sideline to sideline.
After 30 minutes of hanging in, the Irish should have no doubts they belong on the field tonight. Now, they have to go win.