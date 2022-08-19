Notre Dame offensive guard and returning captain Jarrett Patterson did not participate in Irish practice Wednesday and Thursday we found out why: Patterson is dealing with a foot sprain suffered Monday in practice and will miss the next 10 days of workouts. Coach Marcus Freeman said he is "questionable" to play in the season-opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.
"I know J-Patt and I know his mentality and as a head coach I expect him probably to be out there (against the Buckeyes) just because I know the type of competitor he is," Freeman said. "But that's kind of where we're at right now, listening to the doctors. We will rest it for 7-10 days and then let him go full speed.
"It's going to be on his pain tolerance and how much he can perform at the level we expect him to with with the pain. He might feel great. I talked to him (Thursday) and he said he feels great. We've got to do what's best for J-Patt. If he's ready to go, he's going to play. If he's not ready to go, then we'll get him ready for when he's ready to go."
Losing Patterson would be a huge blow for the Irish, who are counting on their line to be the anchor of an offense with question marks at multiple other positions. Patterson is the most decorated of the Irish linemen, a three-year starter at center and a Phil Steele All-American last season who moved to guard this year in the name of getting Notre Dame's five best linemen on the field. He has 34 starts under his belt and it's very difficult to replicate that kind of experience and know-how on the line.
"He's a guy that has earned the respect from his teammates," offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said of Patterson. "You can lead once you have the respect of people. He does that, so he's key to helping bring out the best in each guy."
The Irish have recruited very well at on the offensive line recently and so have talented depth with which to replace Patterson if he is out. Freeman said redshirt junior Andrew Kristofic and redshirt freshman Rocco Spindler have gotten reps in Patterson's place since the injury and it remains unclear which would start if it came to that. Spindler was a consensus top-five guard in the 2021 recruiting class (No. 1 according to ESPN), but he only has two career games under his belt. Kristofic is also a former four-star recruit and started the final seven games at left guard last season, taking over for Zeke Correll after the Virginia Tech game (Correll is at center this season). Kristofic's experience probably gives him the edge, especially since he played next to left tackle Joe Alt all last season.
Other notes from Irish camp
Running back Logan Diggs is nearing full-contact work. Freeman said he should be able to swap out his red no-contact jersey for a blue one next week. Diggs is coming off offseason shoulder surgery. ... Wide receiver Jayden Thomas is dealing with a hamstring strain and did not participate in the team's scrimmage Thursday. Freeman says the Irish expect him back "soon." ... Freeman said the offense "won" the 90-play scrimmage because the defense only forced one turnover, a TaRiq Bracy interception of a Tyler Buchner pass. ... Buchner's pick came when he was rolling out and threw across his body. ... Xavier Watts, who came to Notre Dame as a wide receiver before switching to safety and playing 11 games there as a redshirt freshman last season, played both sides of the ball in the scrimmage, filling in some at receiver, where the Irish are short bodies with Thomas, Deion Colzie and Joe Wilkins Jr. all in various stages of injury and recovery. Watts worked with the receivers in practice Wednesday. ... Freeman said the offense ran the ball very well in the scrimmage.