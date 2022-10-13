Notre Dame linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in practice Tuesday, coach Marcus Freeman announced Thursday.
"It's devastating just because he’s a captain and he provides so much more than just production," Freeman said. "Just the energy, the ability to motivate our players, it’ll be a tremendous loss for us."
Bauer is a fifth-year senior and was in his final season of eligibility. With five games under his belt this year, he will have to petition the NCAA for a medical redshirt – it is never guaranteed the NCAA will approve one – if he wants to return to Notre Dame for another season.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Bauer has played in every game for the Irish since the start of the 2018 season, a streak which will come to an end when Notre Dame faces Stanford on Saturday night. He was never consistently a starter, but he got a starting nod for the first time in his career against Virginia last season and registered nine tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in a 28-3 Irish win.
Bauer had 47 tackles, five for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, five pass breakups and an interception last year. With the return of Marist Liufau from the ankle injury which kept him out all of last season, Bauer had seen more sparing playing time in 2022, but he was still a force on special teams and had nine tackles, including 1/2 for loss, through five games. His stuff of a BYU goal-line run early in Notre Dame's 28-20 win over the Cougars last Saturday was one of the night's defensive highlights.
"You hurt so much for a guy like Bo that gives everything to this place. He's an emotional leader," Freeman said. "He's a captain. He's unselfish and a guy I coached last year one-on-one (as the linebackers coach). You feel so bad for him, but you gotta look at your team and say it's the next guy's opportunity, no matter if it's special teams or on defense. You have to be ready to go and that's why depth is so important."
In Bauer's absence many of his snaps on defense and special teams will likely go to sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie, a top 100 player in the 2021 recruiting class who had 14 tackles as a true freshman last season and has a TFL in back-to-back games. He registered his first career sack against BYU, showing significant athleticism and burst while chasing down athletic Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall on the perimeter.
With Kollie taking over Bauer's role, his reserve spot will likely go to true freshman Junior Tuihalamaka, a 6-2, 240-pounder who has two tackles in five games to start his career.