Notre Dame men's basketball added 6-foot-10 forward Kebba Njie to its roster for next season. Njie, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, played one season for Penn State under now-Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry, averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per contest while shooting 52% from the field and starting 26 of 37 games.
The addition leaves Shrewsberry and Notre Dame with with four open scholarships. The new coach has brought in four players who previously played for or were committed to play for him at Penn State, with Njie joining incoming freshmen Logan Imes, Carey Booth and Braeden Shrewsberry, Micah's son.
Njie's best game came against Loyola (Maryland) on Nov. 10, when he had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and six rebounds in 16 minutes of an easy win. He added six points and nine rebounds in a Big Ten Tournament triumph over Indiana and then went 4 for 4 from the field for eight points and chipped in three rebounds in 17 minutes in an NCAA Tournament round of 64 win over Texas A&M.
Kebba Njie is a player I'm invested in for the 2024 NBA Draft.At 6'10" plays as both a four and a five. Excellent screener with an endless motor. Tough defender, and he's improving as a team defender.The touch at the line has to improve. pic.twitter.com/hNH5PtreYS— Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) February 28, 2023
Impressive defense by Penn State big man, Kebba Njie (6-10/240).Slides his feet and absorbs the contact well and denies TJD a look at the rim. Also looks so much better as a passer than earlier in the season.A solid prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft. Keep an eye on him. pic.twitter.com/kv3koEJJgW— Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) January 16, 2023