Notre Dame sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans had surgery today to repair a bone in his foot after suffering an injury during summer workouts, the Irish announced. He is probable to return during the upcoming season.
Evans caught two passes for 21 yards while playing in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and was projected as the No. 2 tight end on Notre Dame's depth chart this fall, playing behind 2021 AP Third-Team All-American Michael Mayer, who is expected to be one of the best tight ends in the country.
"Mitch has really got unlimited resources in the pass game, made a really good play (in an April scrimmage) where he caught the ball vertically and made a move. He’s got a chance to be a special route runner and he’s learning how to survive in the run game, too," new Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker told Irish Sports Daily in April.
"He hasn’t played it a bunch, but when you’ve got a guy who’s talented enough, you can fix those problems a whole lot quicker. He just turned 19 years old, I envy his youth. He has talent and once he continues to learn the art of the position, he’ll continue to carry out the tradition of this room, he really will."
Notre Dame has recruited very well at tight end in recent years, maybe better overall than any other position. In addition to Mayer and Evans, the Irish have Kevin Baumann (No. 5 tight end per Rivals and ESPN in the 2020 class), Cane Berrong (No. 1 TE per ESPN in the 2021 class), Eli Raridon (No. 2 TE per 247 Sports in the 2022) and Holden Staes (2022 class) at the position, all of whom were consensus four-star recruits. In addition, former fullback Davis Sherwood moved to tight end this offseason, according to Parker.
The problem for Notre Dame is that that talented group is inexperienced. Baumann is the leader among them with two career catches and missed most of last season with a broken leg. If he had not, the redshirt sophomore might have been the consensus No. 2 option behind Mayer heading into this year, but his absence allowed Evans to emerge with the most consistent playing time in two-tight end packages. The Irish are extremely high on Raridon, but he's a true freshman and it's unclear how ready he'll be at the start of the campaign.
The bottom line is the sky isn't falling because of Evans' injury. Mayer is going to get almost all of the targets to tight ends anyway and the Irish are deep at the position, if unproven. Among Baumann, Berrong, Raridon, Staes and Sherwood, the Irish should be able to find at least one player who can handle consistent snaps. That gives Evans a chance to work his way back slowly and the silver lining is it helps Notre Dame prepare for a post-Mayer world in 2023, when the former five-star recruit is likely to be playing in the NFL – he's a projected first-round pick.