During his inaugural address as the head football coach at Notre Dame in December, Marcus Freeman laid out his vision for Irish recruiting.
"We're going to recruit at the highest level and we're going to recruit the best football players in the country that fit Notre Dame," Freeman said. "And you're not going to change the standards of Notre Dame, but there are certain players out there that fit Notre Dame and they might not know. So our job as a coaching staff is to be able to communicate with these young people what Notre Dame can do for your life, and that's what I plan on doing."
All of Freeman's early acts as head coach reflected that goal. Almost immediately after finishing that press conference inside the Irish Athletic Center, he jumped on a private jet and began a cross-country tour, flying from Wisconsin to Washington state to California to South Carolina and points in between to assuage any concerns among committed players in Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class following the abrupt departure of former head coach Brian Kelly for LSU. The gambit worked and Notre Dame signed the No. 7 class in the country per 247 Sports, just nine days after Freeman was introduced as the head coach.
Then, as he went about putting together a staff, Freeman made an effort to hire coaches who have as much passion for the recruiting trail as he does.
"You've got to be a relentless recruiter," Freeman said. "If you can't recruit, you probably aren't going to be the best for our university and our team."
All of Freeman's efforts in the recruiting department appear to be paying off. On Friday, the Irish landed a commitment from class of 2023 wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, a four-star recruit out of Austin, Texas. Greathouse was the 20th commitment in Notre Dame's class and his decision catapulted the Irish back to the perch they have occupied for much of Freeman's first recruiting cycle as head coach: the No. 1 class in the country.
Now, there are caveats to note here. Chief among them: it's July. There are five months until the December signing day and plenty could change between now and then. For example, Alabama, which has finished No. 1 or No. 2 in every recruiting class since 2019, is currently sitting at No. 12 in the 247 Sports rankings. They won't end up there.
Is Notre Dame going to finish with the No. 1 class in the country? Almost certainly not. All that said, we're plenty far enough into this cycle to deduce that the 2023 Irish class is different than the ones that came before it.
When Greathouse committed Friday, it pushed Notre Dame to 285 total recruiting "points" on the 247 Sports rankings – each commitment is assigned a number by the service; the higher-ranked the recruit, the more valuable the commitment. With 20 players committed and five months before signing day, the Irish have already surpassed the highest point total Kelly achieved in his 12-year tenure at Notre Dame. Kelly's highest-rated class came in 2013, right after Notre Dame had gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1988 and reached the BCS Championship Game. That class, led by No. 2 overall national recruit Jaylon Smith, a Bishop Luers star, came in at fifth in the country with 23 commitments totaling 284 points.
Freeman has already passed that with just 20 commitments in '23. In fact, Notre Dame's 2023 class is No. 2 in the country (behind only Alabama) in average points per recruit, ahead of powerhouses such as Ohio State and Georgia, meaning the Irish are pulling in high-level players in addition to landing a slew of commitments. Of their 20 commits, 18 are four- or five-star players.
It should also be noted Notre Dame is No. 1 (very early) in the 2024 recruiting class rankings with five commitments already secured, including five-star quarterback CJ Carr.
When Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU and then told the Associated Press he was happy to be someplace that had the "resources to win a national championship," it was fair to wonder whether his successful-but-title-less tenure with the Irish was proof that no coach can win a national championship at Notre Dame in the 2020s. Were Kelly's recruiting classes – consistently between eighth and 15th in the country – as good as Notre Dame can do? Freeman doesn't think so and he has set out this year to prove it. The early returns are extremely positive and Freeman's relentless attention to the project of building an elite class, as well as his choice of assistants who connect with recruits on the trail, deserve credit at this early juncture. He's practicing what he preached in December.
"I'd better be the number one recruiter," Freeman said then. "I'd better be the lead recruiter in every kid that we recruit, and I plan on doing it. We obviously have to depend on our staff, and I will depend on our staff to make sure we know who and what and why we're recruiting every individual. But if I'm not the lead recruiter, then we're cheating."
To be clear, Notre Dame will probably not be able to achieve recruiting parity with Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. Those schools are a cut above the rest in the efficiency of their recruiting machines and will likely remain so as long as Nick Saban is at Alabama, Kirby Smart is at Georgia and Ohio State is the go-to destination for players from one of the most talent-rich states in the country. What Freeman is trying to prove the Irish can do, however, is achieve parity with schools such as Clemson and, yes, LSU and bring in top-five classes on a regular basis. Those teams have proven in recent years that if you can stack top-five classes on top of each other and find an elite quarterback along the way, you'll be in the national championship hunt.
Of course, Freeman has not stacked any kind of classes yet because he's only been on the job seven months. If the Irish go a disappointing 9-4 in his first season at the helm this fall, the calculus for recruits currently excited about what the new coach is building at Notre Dame could change quickly. For now, however, all signs point to Freeman being able to raise the level of talent flowing into South Bend. If wins on the field follow too, he might have something special brewing.